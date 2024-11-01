What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 1-3

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.

Just a reminder that daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, and clocks turn back one hour.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators host the Seattle Kraken Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.ca.

Ottawa 67’s

The Ottawa 67’s play twice this weekend at the Arena at TD Place.

Friday night, the 67’s host the Guelph Storm at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the 67’s host the Kingston Frontenacs at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit the Ottawa 67’s website.

Disney’s the Lion King

Disney’s The Lion King continues until November 10 at the National Arts Centre.

It’s the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

This weekend’s schedule includes matinees at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

National Arts Centre

Here’s a look at what’s happening at the National Arts Centre this weekend:

All weekend: NAC English Theatre presents Snow in the Midsummer

Friday-Saturday: NAC French Theatre presents Peau d’ane

Saturday: Bermuda on the NAC Fourth Stage

Sunday: Music for a Sunday Afternoon with the NAC Orchestra (at Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre)

For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

Day of the Dead Festival

Don’t miss the Day of the Dead Festival in the ByWard Market this weekend.

Experience the magic of Mexico and Mexican culture, with food, drink, parties, festivals and activities.

For more information, visit www.dayofthedeadfestival.ca/.

Rock N Gem Show

The largest gem and mineral show in Canada is at the EY Centre this weekend.

The Rock N’ Gem Show features exquisite crystals, gemstones and fossils.

The show runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ottawa Storytelling Festival

The Ottawa Storytelling Festival is on Saturday afternoon at Ben Franklin Place.

For more information, visit www.ottawastorytellers.ca.

Into the Woods

See Into the Woods at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe this weekend.

“Into the Woods by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine takes everyone's favourite storybook characters and brings them together in a timeless, yet relevant, modern classic musical,” says the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe website.

Guilty Conscience

The Ottawa Little Theatre presents Guilty Conscience.

See the show Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas Craft Show

The Christmas Craft Show is at the Nepean Sportsplex all weekend.

Over 100 talented artisans will be on display to help you get a head start on the Christmas season.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs play at Slush Puppie Place twice this weekend.

Friday night, the Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the Frontenacs host the Guelph Storm at 4 p.m.

Anne of Green Gables

See Anne of Green Gables – the Ballet at the Brockville Arts Centre Friday night.

Show time is 6 p.m.

One Act Play Festival

The One Act Play Festival is at Studio Theatre Perth on Saturday and Sunday.

Nine community theatre groups from across eastern Ontario will perform their one-act plays.

Tickets are $24 a session.

Christmas Market

The second annual Christmas Market is at the Ma-Te-Way Centre in Renfrew on Saturday.

More than 40 vendors will help you get a jump on your Christmas shopping.

The Christmas Market is open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas in the Valley Artisan Show

Start your Christmas shopping this weekend at the Christmas in the Valley Artisan Show.

Over 25 local artisans, crafters and bakers will be at the John Levi Community Centre in Almonte on Saturday and Sunday.