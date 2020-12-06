OTTAWA -- Employees at Dessureault Your Independent Grocer and a Loblaws in Ottawa's east-end have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on its website, Loblaw says a team member at the Dessureault Your Independent Grocer at 1619 Orleans Avenue in Gloucester has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on Dec. 2.

Meantime, an employee at the Loblaws at 1980 Ogilvie Road has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw says the last day the team member worked was Nov. 27.

Loblaw posts all cases of novel coronavirus involving an employee on its website.