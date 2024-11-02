Mayor Sutcliffe announces 10 new initiatives to improve the quality of life for rural Ottawa residents

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe announced 10 new initiatives to improve the quality of life for rural communities at the Rural Summit 2024 Saturday.

The first Rural Summit since 2008 was hosted by Ottawa's rural councillors at Sir Robert Borden High School and was attended by residents and the capital's mayor.

"This is the beginning of a new chapter for rural Ottawa," said Sutcliffe. "We are committed to ensuring that City Hall listens, learns, and respects the needs of our rural residents."

The following commitments were announced during the summit:

1. Water Rate Review and Ditching Improvements: working to double the budget for ditching, and drainage infrastructure by 2025, focusing on maintenance and safety.

2. Enhancing the Rural Affairs Office and strengthening governance: Increasing resources in the Rural Affairs Office, strengthening the Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee and designating a Rural Lead in every department to ensure rural perspectives are heard and understood.

3. Improving Rural Paramedic Response: Hiring 23 new paramedics in 2025 and 2026, improving response times through a new dispatch system, and addressing offload delays with provincial partners.

4. Rural Lens for Infrastructure and rural projects: Consulting with rural councillors on road renewal projects and signalized intersections to meet the diverse needs of all users.

5. Streamlining Planning for Rural Applications: Simplifying the planning process for minor rezoning applications starting in 2025.

6. Developing a Balanced Rural Growth Strategy: Collaborating with rural councillors to create a growth strategy that acknowledges the character of villages while allowing for thoughtful development.

7. Advocating for Rural Priorities with the Province: Engaging the provincial government on critical rural issues, including access to grants.

8. Commitment to a Next Rural Summit: Planning to host another Rural Summit in the next term of council around 2027 or 2028.

Sutcliffe noted that 80 per cent of the city is rural, such as Carp, Navan, Metcalfe, Richmond, Cumberland, and others. During the summit, councillors David Brown, George Darouze, Clarke Kelly, Catherine Kitts, Matt Luloff, and the mayor also shed light on the unique character and history the capital's rural areas have.

"One of Ottawa's greatest strengths and assets is our diversity," said Sutcliffe. "Farming and agriculture are a huge part of our culture and our economy. Our rural villages are some of the most picturesque and vibrant parts of our city. We must continue to ensure that the needs of rural communities are not overlooked. Today’s Rural Summit ensures we are providing rural solutions for rural residents."

More information about the Rural Summit , its initiatives and the full list of commitments is available online.