OPP officer stops Ottawa driver for 3rd time in 2 years

An Ontario Provincial Police officer stopped a driver for the third time in two years this week, this time for driving alone in the High Occupancy Vehicle lane in Ottawa's west end.

Police say an officer on patrol Friday morning observed a driver going 139 km/h in the HOV lane on Highway 417.

"The driver was also alone in the truck!" OPP said in a social media post.

"This driver has been stopped three times in the past two years by the same officer!"

The fine for improperly using the HOV lane is $110 and three demerit points. The Ontario government says a driver can use the HOV lane if you have at least two people, including the driver.

Meantime, the same OPP officer stopped a vehicle going 63 km/h over the speed limit in Ottawa's west end.

Police say a driver was observed going 163 km/h on Hwy. 417 Friday morning. The speed limit on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa is 100 km/h.

The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days. Police say the driver faces a minimum $2,000 fine and six demerit points upon conviction.