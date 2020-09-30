Cook Brussels sprouts in boiling water for 5 to 6 minutes or until tender-crisp; drain and let cool slightly. Cut in half through stems; drain well on paper towel.

In large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon and onion for about 3 minutes or until onion is softened. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Stir in honey, vinegar and mustard; cook, stirring, until syrupy. Stir in Brussels sprouts to coat well; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through.