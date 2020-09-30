Brussels Sprouts With Honey-Garlic Glaze
Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 1:36PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 30, 2020 1:37PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Brussels sprout lovers will greatly enjoy this dish while non-fans will likely become converts! Partially cooked sprouts are tossed in a tangy-sweet glaze flavoured with bacon, onion and mustard. Brussels sprouts are a member of the Brassica family known for their cancer-fighting phytonutrients.
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 12 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 1 lb (500 g) Ontario Brussels Sprouts, ends trimmed
- 3 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch (1 cm) pieces
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) minced Ontario Onion or shallots
- 1 small clove Ontario Garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) Ontario Honey
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) red wine vinegar or cider vinegar
- 2 tsp (10 mL) Dijon mustard
Instructions
Cook Brussels sprouts in boiling water for 5 to 6 minutes or until tender-crisp; drain and let cool slightly. Cut in half through stems; drain well on paper towel.
In large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon and onion for about 3 minutes or until onion is softened. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Stir in honey, vinegar and mustard; cook, stirring, until syrupy. Stir in Brussels sprouts to coat well; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through.
Nutritional information
Protein: 6 grams
Fat: 3 grams
Carbohydrates: 26 grams
Calories: 144
High in Fibre