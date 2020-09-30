OTTAWA -- Chock full of cranberries and pumpkin flavour, these moist orange-spiked squares are ideal for dessert or weekend breakfast treats. Tuck one or two into packed lunches for a treat kids will love.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 15

Ingredients

2 cups (500 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tbsp (15 mL) pumpkin pie spice

2-1/2 tsp (12 mL) baking powder

1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking soda

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

3/4 cup (175 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Cranberries

1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped walnuts

1 egg

2/3 cup (120 mL) packed brown sugar

1/2 cup (125 mL) orange juice

1/2 cup (125 mL) milk

1/4 cup (50 mL) vegetable oil

1 tbsp (15 mL) grated orange rind

3/4 cup (175 mL) cooked Ontario Pumpkin purée

Topping:

3/4 cup (175 mL) granulated sugar

2 tbsp (25 mL) all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp (2 mL) pumpkin pie spice

1 tbsp (15 mL) butter, softened

Instructions

Topping:

In bowl, combine sugar, flour, pumpkin pie spice and butter; set aside.

In large bowl stir together flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda and salt; stir in cranberries and walnuts.

In separate bowl, beat egg; mix in brown sugar, orange juice, milk, oil and orange rind. Blend in pumpkin purée. Pour over flour mixture and stir just until moistened. Spoon into greased 8-inch (2 L) square cake pan. Sprinkle with topping.

Bake in 375ºF (190ºC) oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until cake tester inserted in centre comes out clean. Run knife around edges to loosen. Turn out onto wire rack and let cool. Cut into squares. (Alternatively spoon batter into 12 large greased or paper-lined muffin cups, filling to top. Sprinkle with topping. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until firm to the touch.) Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutritional information

1 square:

Protein: 3.0 grams

Fat: 8.0 grams

Carbohydrate: 37.0 grams

Calories: 224

Firbre: 1.0 grams