Nova Scotia teen charged in connection with threats against eastern Ontario Catholic high school

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 14-year-old boy from Bridgewater, N.S. is facing several charges in connection with threats made against a Catholic high school in eastern Ontario.

Anonymous telephone threats to commit violent acts were made against St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville, Ont. between Sept. 12 and Oct. 17. The threats forced the closure of the school several times. Following threats on Oct. 3 to St. Michael Catholic High School, all public and Catholic schools in Kemptville were closed for the day.

A school in nearby Iroquois, Ont. was also threatened that day, but OPP said the investigation into that incident is ongoing.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested following a search at a home and a school in Bridgewater on Friday. Police also seized several electronic devices, according to a news release.

The teen is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, indecent communications, mischief by interfering with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property over $5000, public mischief, and unauthorized use of computer by destroying data.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The accused remains in custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear by video before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on Tuesday.

Several police forces, including the RCMP and Bridgewater police, were involved in the investigation. The OPP said the FBI in the U.S. is also now involved.

"While charges have been laid, the investigation is continuing, in conjunction with police in multiple jurisdictions, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigations in the United States. The OPP also continues to look into potential connections to any similar incidents, including a threat against a school in Iroquois," a release said.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Grenville Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.