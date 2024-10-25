Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide

A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.

The Ottawa Police Service calls the death a femicide, saying the accused was in a domestic relationship with a family member of the victim.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive, between Paul Anka Drive and Bennett Street, at 11:25 a.m. Thursday. The victim died from her injuries.

Police identified the victim as Brkti Berhe, 36, of Ottawa

On Friday, police announced Fsha Tekhle, 36, of Montreal is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

“Tekhle had a domestic relationship with a family member of the victim, Brkti Berhe,” police said. “This tragic event is a femicide.”

Two children at the park were transported to hospital as a precaution but were not injured, according to an Ottawa paramedic spokesperson.

“A femicide is generally defined as ‘the killing of women and girls because of their gender’ often driven by stereotyped gender roles, discrimination towards women and girls or unequal power relations between women and men,” police said in a statement.

“The Ottawa Police Service also builds on the definition recommended by our VAW community partners as 'the misogynist killing of women and girls because of their gender, overwhelmingly committed by men.'"

Yellow police tape blocked a section of the park, sidewalk and street Thursday afternoon, and several police cruisers were parked at the scene. A stroller could be seen behind the police tape.

"It was a very tough scene," said Det. Chris Benson on Thursday. "Middle of the day, residential area, a lot of families, young kids out and about, it's a nice day. Extremely difficult scene for both the residents and the first responders. The investigation is continuing. There are still several things that need to be completed and that will go on for some time."

This is the 22nd homicide of 2024 in Ottawa.