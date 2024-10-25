E-scooters found parked at the bottom of the drained Rideau Canal

The annual fall draining of the water in the Rideau Canal revealed the usual garbage and debris at the bottom of the historic waterway.

An unusual item was also parked in the Rideau Canal, which opened in 1832 – electric scooters.

Three e-scooters were observed at the bottom of the canal last weekend, including two near the Rideau Street overpass.

Parks Canada tells CTV News Ottawa any scooters found at the bottom of the canal in the fall will be removed.

“In response to recent observations of electric scooters in the drained Rideau Canal, Parks Canada confirms that the canal is cleaned once water levels are lowered for the season,” Parks Canada said in a statement.

“Should scooters be recovered, we coordinate their return to the company that operates them. Our efforts also include necessary environmental impact assessments to mitigate any harm caused by dumping.”

One of three e-scooters CTV News Ottawa spotted at the bottom of the drained Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Parks Canda drained the Rideau Canal after the boating season ended on Thanksgiving weekend. Other items observed at the bottom of the Rideau Canal through downtown Ottawa included bicycles, shopping carts and debris.

Parks Canada says it takes reports of illegal dumping seriously, and has increased surveillance and launched public awareness campaigns to educate visitors about the impacts of illegal dumping.

“When we become aware of incidents, our cleanup crews are dispatched promptly to assess and remove the dumped items,” a Parks Canada spokesperson said.

“We work closely with local authorities to investigate these incidents and deter future occurrences. For larger items, cranes or boats may be used to facilitate removal.”

Shopping carts, e-scooters and bicycles were spotted at the bottom of the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa after Parks Canada drained the water this month. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

At least one of the three e-scooters observed at the bottom of the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa belonged to Bird Canada. Bird General Manager Pat Graham tells CTV News Ottawa they were planning to retrieve the e-scooters this week.

“We do retrieve all vehicles thrown into the canal at the end of the season when it's drained for winter,” Graham said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

“We have a crew going this week to retrieve these and any others we can find. We also know when a vehicle ends up in the canal.”

Graham adds the number of vehicles that have ended up in the canal, or “gone missing in general,” has “drastically decreased” since Bird launched in Ottawa.

“Residents have become more accustomed to our vehicles in the city and realized that throwing a vehicle into the water doesn't accomplish anything,” Graham said.

This was the fifth and final season of the e-scooter pilot project in the City of Ottawa. Bird Canada and Neuron Mobility Canada provide electric scooters for rent through the spring, summer and fall.

The e-scooter program is scheduled to end on Nov. 15.

The National Capital Commission responded to CTV News Ottawa’s story on the e-scooters in the Rideau Canal, saying, “Buddy, you can’t park there.”