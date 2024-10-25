One person found dead in Perth, Ont., OPP investigating

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a body was found in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of North Street North and Sherbrooke Street West just before 3 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they located a deceased person.

Officers say there is no threat to public safety.

However, people are reminded "to be aware of their personal safety at all times."

The investigation is still in the early stages, police say, noting that no further information can be released about the incident at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.