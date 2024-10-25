9-year-old girl killed in ATV crash on eastern Ontario trail

A nine-year-old girl is dead following a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in eastern Ontario.

Frontenac County OPP responded to a crash involving an ATV on a trail in Ardoch, Ont. on Thursday, 30 km north of Sharbot Lake.

Ontario Provincial Police say the ATV rolled over on a local trail near Greer Road.

“An individual spotted the overturned ATV in a ditch and then located an injured person,” OPP said in a media release. “That individual, a nine-year-old girl from the area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The investigation into the crash continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122.