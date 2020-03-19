OTTAWA -- A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the Lowertown area of Ottawa.

Ottawa Police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of Murray Street around 2:10 p.m. Thursday.

The incident happened near the Shepherds of Good Hope.

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man in his 40s was located with stab wounds, and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.