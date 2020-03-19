Man treated for life-threatening injuries after Lowertown stabbing
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 3:34PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 19, 2020 4:05PM EDT
Ottawa Police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of Murray Street around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020.
OTTAWA -- A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the Lowertown area of Ottawa.
The incident happened near the Shepherds of Good Hope.
The incident happened near the Shepherds of Good Hope.
Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man in his 40s was located with stab wounds, and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate.
