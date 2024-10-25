Maintenance, increased congestion blamed for hundreds of OC Transpo bus trip cancellations this week
Hundreds of OC Transpo bus trips have been cancelled this week due to a “decrease in fleet availability and increased congestion” on Ottawa’s roads, according to the transit service.
In a post on social media on Thursday, OC Transpo warned commuters that the service continues. “to see an increase in the number of buses missing their trips.” OC Transpo also warned of a spike in bus trip cancellations on social media on Monday.
OC Transpo tells CTV News Ottawa its conventional bus fleet availability has been “impacted by a backlog in bus maintenance.” Increased congestion on transit routes was also cited as one of the reasons that trips were not delivered as planned.
The transit service cancelled 348 trips on Monday, 297 trips on Tuesday and 270 trips on Wednesday. OC Transpo operates 8,210 planned trips every weekday as part of the fall schedule.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
“OC Transpo’s conventional bus fleet availability has been impacted by a backlog in bus maintenance. Safety is our top priority and our maintenance team is working diligently to reduce the backlog by completing tasks such as preventative maintenance, bodywork, and other work orders to ensure our vehicles meet our strict safety and regulatory requirements,” Katrina Camposarcone-Stubbs, OC Transpo Public Information Officer, said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
“Since first reporting this issue earlier this week, progress has been made in reducing the number of undelivered trips due to vehicle availability.”
Camposarcone-Stubbs adds undelivered trips can “also be impacted by other factors beyond vehicle availability, including unplanned service adjustments" due to traffic congestion, collisions and detours.
“We are actively working to increase the availability of our fleet to fulfill planned trips and supplement unplanned service disruptions,” Camposarcone-Stubbs said.
The increase in bus trip cancellations comes as OC Transpo reported an increase in passengers riding buses and the O-Train as federal workers return to the office a minimum of three days a week.
The Transit Commission was told ridership on OC Transpo buses was up four per cent in September compared to September 2023, while weekday ridership on the Confederation Line was up 11 per cent from the year before.
The number of vehicles parked at OC Transpo park and ride lots was up 12 per cent
OC Transpo is also preparing to open the new north-south Line 2 and Line 4 later this fall, with the 21-day trial running period continuing into the weekend.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 25-27
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates Threats, slashed tires: How cities are trying to rein in clothing donation bin chaos
In the final part of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5's Jon Woodward and Joseph Loiero look at how some cities are trying to rein in the chaos.
NEW Canadian woman dies awaiting repatriation from Syria
A Quebec mother of six, once detained in northeast Syria, has died while waiting for repatriation. The Canadian woman was known only by her initials F.J.
Majority of Canadians would vote for Kamala Harris in U.S. election: poll
If Canadians could vote in the U.S. election, a majority would choose to send Kamala Harris to the White House.
New regulations allow Canada Post to ship restricted firearms returned in gun buyback
The federal government is giving Canada Post the ability to store and transport restricted firearms in new regulations that bring the retail gun buyback program one step closer to beginning.
Stunning fossil trapped in amber reveals previously unknown species that lived during the time of dinosaurs
Diverse firefly species lit up the night during the late Mesozoic period, scientists have confirmed.
Former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model says Trump groped her to show off for Jeffrey Epstein
A former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is alleging that former President Donald Trump groped her in the 1990s, in what she believes was an attempt to show off for Jeffrey Epstein.
ABCs of horror: Movie recommendations for Halloween
From apparitions to zombies, this season offers up a variety of scary movies, and film critic Richard Crouse has put together a list to help you find the perfect horror movie to watch on Halloween.
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
opinion How to manage your finances as a new immigrant to Canada
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares his advice for new immigrants to Canada -- from figuring out where to bank to learning about retirement plans.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
-
'This sudden loss is felt deeply': Man killed in workplace accident at Moncton tire shop
WorkSafeNB is investigating after a man was killed in a workplace incident at a tire shop in Moncton, N.B., last week.
-
N.S. Liberals accuse former member Fred Tilley of data breach
The Nova Scotia Liberals are accusing former member Fred Tilley of accessing party files one day before he crossed the aisle to join the Progressive Conservatives.
Toronto
-
Baby dead, woman critical after Toronto house fire
An infant has died and a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out at a home in the city’s west end overnight.
-
Court documents reveal new details about U.S. probe into ex-Canadian Olympian accused of running drug trafficking ring
U.S. authorities earlier this year knew the whereabouts of a former Canadian Olympian who is now on the run for allegedly running a transnational drug trafficking ring and orchestrating murders in Ontario, according to Ontario court documents.
-
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
Montreal
-
2 suspects arrested after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.
-
Tree-planting project sparks concerns in Plateau-Mont-Royal over parking and costs
A new tree-planting pilot project in Plateau-Mont-Royal is drawing criticism for eliminating parking spaces in a borough already facing limited parking, as well as for its cost.
-
'Early detection is key': Beyonce's dad speaks in Montreal about personal journey with breast cancer
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and on Thursday the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation held a brunch in downtown Montreal featuring a special guest: Matthew Knowles.
Northern Ontario
-
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
-
North Bay soup kitchen fights to stay open after $140K funding request denied
The Gathering Place board chair Peter Gregory is vowing to fight to keep the doors to the Cassells Street soup kitchen open after the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board denied their six-figure funding request.
-
Sudbury police searching for suspect in dangerous driving incident
Greater Sudbury Police have released a photo of a person they say escaped by driving their motor vehicle on a sidewalk past pedestrians and then the wrong way down a one-way street.
Windsor
-
Strike action begins for Clear Medical Imaging workers
Issues include benefits, wages, working conditions, contracting out/work ownership and getting union representation for staff.
-
Windsor Raises Over $50,000 in Night Light Walk for IPV Awareness
Windsor’s first Night Light Walk raised $50,302 on Thursday night, with more than 200 participants walking to support awareness of intimate partner violence (IPV).
-
Downtown Chatham safety concerns loom over returning Remembrance Day vigil
Christ Church in Chatham is organizing the return of an honour guard vigil at the downtown cenotaph ahead of Remembrance Day next month.
London
-
A new IVF clinic in London, Ont. looks to increase the odds for hopeful parents
Eighteen months after the closure of the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) fertility clinic, its replacement is now fully operational.
-
How early intervention can help mood and anxiety disorders
The London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute (LHSCRI) has released findings on their study looking into mood and anxiety disorders in young adults.
-
Bush party shooting witness: the accused 'had a gun in his car'
When she took the stand at a London courthouse on Thursday, 21-year-old Kaiah Edmonds testified that she arrived at the bush party off of Pack Road in a vehicle driven by one of the accused - Carlos Guerra Guerra.
Kitchener
-
House fire in St. Clements
Fire crews responded to a house fire in St. Clements Thursday night.
-
Erick Buhr insists he didn't kill his grandmother while testifying at second-degree murder trial
Erick Buhr, the man on trial for second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother Viola Erb, took the stand Thursday to testify in his own defense.
-
Kitchener man charged after fire at playground
A Kitchener man has been charged with arson after playground equipment was set on fire earlier this week.
Barrie
-
Hospital parking fees stir up controversy despite money going toward patient care
The cost of living is increasing, from groceries to gas, prices are consistently going up, and now there’s controversy surrounding paying for parking at hospitals.
-
Town bylaw requests Innisfil, Ont. family move Halloween display but homeowner refuses
A haunted house in the Ontario Town of Innisfil is causing a real scare for some people a week before Halloween.
-
Emergency crews extinguish fire at possible encampment in Barrie
Emergency crews were called to attend a fire that broke out in a grassy area in Barrie on Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'Just horrible': Manitoba man sentenced to life in prison for murdering partner, children
The Manitoba man who brutally murdered his partner and two young children stood in court, voice wavering, and apologized for his actions that ended the lives of three people he said he loved very much.
-
'Sends a strong message to us': Pair of RM of Springfield councillors want to opt out of Plan 20-50
A pair of councillors in the RM of Springfield plan on bringing forward a motion to opt out of Plan 20-50 when they are first able to.
-
Teen charged after stolen vehicle damages home, property in St. Boniface: police
A Winnipeg teenager has been charged with multiple offences after a stolen car crashed in St. Boniface Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
'Clearly targets the livestock industry': Alberta's beef with federal pandemic bill
Alberta's government and meat producers worry a bill about preventing and preparing for future pandemics could be harmful to the agriculture industry.
-
'It’s brutal': Calgary company steaming mad after Google removes business profile
A Calgary business owner is frustrated and looking for answers after Google removed his business' profile without warning, resulting in a loss of bookings and damage to his company’s reputation.
-
Carolina Hurricanes cool off Calgary Flames with a 4-2 win
The Carolina Hurricanes handed the Calgary Flames their first loss in regulation this season with Thursday's 4-2 victory at the Saddledome.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton educational staff walk off the job, joining thousands at protest for better wages
Some Edmonton public school support staff walked off the job Thursday morning, after the province stepped in on Wednesday to prevent strike action.
-
Father of murdered Beaumont woman's boyfriend to serve prison time after appeal
The man who cut up the body of his grandson's mother is going to prison after the Alberta Court of Appeal overturned his previous sentence.
-
'We've been prepared': City credits proactive measures with quick catch on Dutch elm disease
The City of Edmonton says staying proactive has helped keep its 90,000 elm trees relatively untouched by the devastating Dutch elm disease (DED).
Regina
-
Here's how many have people have already voted in Saskatchewan's election
After two days of advance polls, more than 119,000 people have already cast a ballot in-person for the 2024 Saskatchewan election.
-
One killed, 2 hurt in collision north of Regina
A man is dead and two other people were injured in a two vehicle collision north of Regina on Wednesday evening.
-
'Turn yourself in': Regina police send message to man wanted for 2023 downtown shooting death
Regina police says a reward of up to $50,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of Daniel 'Juma' Drie Atem, who officers say is responsible for a murder that occurred downtown in the summer of 2023.
Saskatoon
-
Two arrested in northern Saskatchewan after all-day manhunt for armed auto thieves
The Saskatchewan RCMP is calling off its dangerous persons alert after two people were arrested in the Tobin Lake area Thursday afternoon.
-
Shercom announces more layoffs as Sask. tire recycler transitions to 'skeleton' staff
A former tire recycling company in Saskatoon is announcing additional layoffs months after a dispute with the provincial government.
-
Police investigating multiple suspicious fire in Saskatoon Mayfair neighbourhood
Saskatoon police are investigating a series of suspicious fires that were lit in the Mayfair neighbourhood on Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election: Could a health-care deal stabilize a minority government?
With the final results of the B.C. election still pending, speculation is rampant about what concessions the Greens might ask for to prop up a potential NDP minority – and it could be a common philosophy about health care that ultimately helps forge an alliance.
-
50 tonnes of hardened grease removed from sewers in Richmond, B.C.
Crews removed approximately 50 tonnes of "fatbergs" from the sewer system in Richmond, B.C., earlier this month, according to Metro Vancouver.
-
'Housing supply failing to keep up': New immigration reduction expected to impact B.C. housing
The Canadian government's plan to reduce the number of immigrants entering the country could impact B.C.'s housing affordability.
Vancouver Island
-
Ahead of B.C. RCMP body camera rollout, expert warns footage ‘never going to be released’
As the RCMP prepare to strap cameras to the chests of front-line police officers, an expert warns they might not work — at least, not in the way some had hoped.
-
Mounties investigate theft of driftwood sculptures in Colwood, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a set of popular driftwood sculptures was reportedly stolen last week.
-
B.C. election recounts won't start until Sunday afternoon
Voting officials say recounts in two ridings that could determine the outcome of British Columbia's election won't start until Sunday afternoon — and it won't be until Monday before the makeup of the legislature is finalized.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.