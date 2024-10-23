Developer finalizing purchase of land next to Arnprior's Gillies Grove forest

Cavanagh Communities says it is proceeding in its purchase of land next to the Gillies Grove old growth forest in Arnprior to build a new neighbourhood.

In a statement, Cavanagh Communities' senior vice president, Pierre Dufresne, said the developer is waiving the conditional period to finalize the purchase of the 20-acre site from the Galilee Mission Centre for an undisclosed fee.

The sale of land has been under heavy scrutiny by the community group, Save The Grove Again, which aims to protect the sanctity of the forest, dedicated as a national historic site.

The group says it is "profoundly disappointed" by Cavanagh's decision to proceed with its plans, with concerns that the threat of future development would “significantly harm the integrity of this cherished natural site."

Despite recent advancements, Save The Grove Again says it "remains committed to its mission to prevent any development that would endanger the fragile ecosystem or disrupt the cultural heritage of the area."

Cavanagh Communities says final plans have not yet been developed, but that it will be engaging with the town of Arnprior and residents to ensure that "the Grove natural heritage areas will be preserved and protected for future generations to enjoy."

In September, the Arnprior Regional Hospital revealed that it had submitted an offer in March to purchase 15-acres of the property from the Galilee Centre to future hospital expansion.

The letter from hospital board chair Oliver Jacob says the hospital received limited communication from the Galilee Centre, and was surprised to learn in an online letter published July 6 that the land had been sold to Cavanagh Communities.

At this time, the Town of Arnprior says no proposed plans have been submitted for development on the site.