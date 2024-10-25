What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 25-27

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.

Fall Rhapsody

It’s the final weekend to enjoy the fall colours in Gatineau and in Ottawa during the NCC’s Fall Rhapsody.

Checkout the changing sights in NCC-managed parks and natural spaces, including Gatineau Park, in downtown Ottawa, along the Ottawa River and in the National Capital Greenbelt.

The NCC offers a shuttle service every 20 minutes from downtown Ottawa-Gatineau to Gatineau Park.

For more information, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/events/fall-rhapsody.

The fall colours on display in Gatineau Park. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Arkells

The Arkells bring the Big Feelings Tour to Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.

The Canadian band will be joined by special guest Poolside.

For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.ca.

Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Friday night at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

It’s the Halloween game, with fans encouraged to dress to impress.

For tickets, visit www.ottawaredblacks.com.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts a Canadian Premier League quarterfinal match on Sunday at TD Place.

Atletico faces York United at 1 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

Disney’s the Lion King

See Disney’s The Lion King until November 10 at the National Arts Centre.

It’s the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

This weekend’s schedule includes matinees at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

National Arts Centre

Here’s a look at what’s happening at the National Arts Centre this weekend:

Friday: Noah Derksen on the NAC Fourth Stage

Saturday: Sylvie Paquette

For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

Trick or Treat with the Mayor

Trick or Treat at Ottawa City Hall on Saturday.

The annual Mayor’s Halloween party runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Check out the cast of costumed characters in the “Weird and Wonderful” Heritage Building, where you will be welcomed by the Enchanted Witches and Goblins of Elgin Street.

Admission is a non-perishable item or cash donation to the Ottawa Food Bank’s Baby Basics Program.

Fall Wedding Show

Walk down the aisles to plan your dream wedding at the Fall Wedding Show.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday at the EY Centre on Uplands Drive.

Visit with a wide range of wedding professionals, and check out the presentations, tastings and samples.

Fresh Meat

Fresh Meat’s 2024 Festival continues until Saturday.

The theatre festival is for theatre makers, giving local artists and collectives of all levels of experience an opportunity to perform in front of an audience.

For more information, visit www.freshmeatfest.com.

Autumn Weekends at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

Don’t miss fall and Halloween-inspired activities at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum this weekend.

Check out Pumpkin Corner, the Halloween Games Room, Spooky Barn, family movies, the demonstration kitchen, the farm machinery display and bailing demonstration, and more.

For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture/events/amazing-autumn-weekends.

Lansdowne Park Pumpkin Derby

The Lansdowne Park Pumpkin Derby features tons of fun free activities for all ages.

The event at Lansdowne on Sunday includes pumpkin races, glitter tattoos, inflatables, a wall candy Spooky Art Show and more.

Watson’s Mill Haunt Nights

The Watson’s Mill Haunt Nights are Friday and Saturday night at Watson’s Mill.

Don’t miss the Haunt Nights at 5525 Dickinson Street in Manotick. Admission is $10.

Downtown Brockville Trick or Treat

Celebrate Halloween early in downtown Brockville on Saturday.

The Downtown Brockville Trick or Treat is a fun-filled afternoon of trick or treating at your favourite local businesses. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

The 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event is set for Saturday at Robert Simpson Park in Arnprior.

Vehicles will be lined up between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. with the trunks open for trick-or-treaters.

Pumpkins After Dark

Checkout over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins in this one-of-a-kind walk-through experience at Wesley Clover Parks.

Pumpkins After Dark is a magical pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays, with music, sounds and special effects.

Pumpkins After Dark continues until Halloween.

For tickets, visit https://ottawa.pumpkinsafterdark.com/.

Pumpkinfest

Pumpkin season continues this weekend at Saunders Farm.

Enjoy the fall colours and gourd times, featuring world-famous mazes and playgrounds, a wagon ride, a zipline and more.

Pumpkinfest runs until October 31.

For more information, click here.

Frightfest

The haunting season is underway at Saunders Farm this Halloween season.

Frightfest features spooky spectacles, including the Haunted Hayride, the Coven, the Shambles, the Cemetery Scare Zone and more.

Frightfest runs until Oct. 31.

Skreamers

Skreamers is alive this Halloween season at Proulx Farm on O’Toole Road.

Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn. Skreamers is open every Friday and Saturday in October.

For tickets, visit skreamers.ca.

Pumpkin Fest at Proulx Farm

Proulx Farm is transformed into a giant Halloween playground.

Check out the hay structures, tree house and slides, mazes and corn field mazes, a petting zoo, inflatable structures and more.

For tickets visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/.

Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village

Walk through 9,000 hand-crafted pumpkins at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Pumpkins come to life in a spectacular display of artistry and creativity along the streets and paths at Upper Canada Village during Pumpkinferno.

Pumpkinferno runs until Oct. 31.

Pumpkinferno at Kingston Pen

The Kingston Penitentiary turns into Pumpkinferno this fall.

Explore the magic of Pumpkinferno with a nighttime walk through 7,000 hand-crafted pumpkins within the walls of the historic landscape.

Fort Fright at Fort Henry

Fort Henry in Kingston transforms into a nightmarish realm of creatures and monsters this Halloween.

Fort Fright runs until Oct. 31.

Acres of Terror

Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont. invites you to Acres of Terror this Halloween.

The fun programming for all ages includes a Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and Fog Maze.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.

The Log Farm

The Log Farm invites you to Fall Fun on the Farm.

Explore the family farm from the 1860s, with a kids theme play barn, animals, a corn maze, a wagon ride and a pumpkin patch.

For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/2252-2/.

Tunnel of Terror

Canada’s First Railway Tunnel in Brockville is transformed into the Tunnel of Terror this Halloween.

The half kilometre haunted walk features multiple scenes and scare actors.

The Tunnel of Terror is open Oct. 25, 26, 27 and 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

613flea

613flea returns to Lansdowne Park on Saturday.

Don’t miss the ever-changing marketplace, featuring eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing and one-of-a-kinds.

613flea is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalfe Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Gatineau Olympiques

The Gatineau Olympiques play at Slush Puppie Centre twice this weekend.

Friday night, the Olympiques host Blainville-Boisbriand at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Gatineau faces Saint John at 3 p.m.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Oshawa Generals Friday night at the Slush Puppie Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.

Escape the Museum

The Museum of Health Care site in Kingston hosts Escape the Museum.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Try to escape Kingston’s spookiest museum by solving puzzles and following clues.

Ron James

Ron James brings his Not Nearly Done Yet! Tour to Cornwall Sunday night.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. at the Aultsville Theatre.