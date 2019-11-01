Ottawa Police have charged an Ottawa man with second-degree murder in relation to the stabbing death of a man on Murray Street Thursday night.

Ignace Kayiranga, 33, appeared in court Sunday morning and remains in custody.

It happened between Cumberland Street and King Edward Avenue around 10:25 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Austin Simon of Ottawa.

Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.