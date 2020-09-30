OTTAWA -- Try our easy to make and tasty vegetable lasagna featuring butternut squash in a cream sauce.

Baking Time: 90 minute

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients

8 cups (2 L) 1/2-inch (1 cm) sliced, peeled Ontario Butternut Squash (about 1)

2 tbsp (25 mL) vegetable oil

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground nutmeg

1/2 cup (125 mL) butter

1 cup (250 mL) chopped Ontario Onion

3 cloves Ontario Garlic, chopped

1/2 cup (125 mL) all-purpose flour

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) salt

4-1/2 cups (1.125 L) Ontario Milk

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Sage

1 cup (250 mL) grated Parmesan cheese

12 oven-ready lasagna noodles

2 cups (500 mL) shredded Ontario Mozzarella Cheese

Instructions

In large bowl, toss squash with oil and nutmeg. Place in single layer on large rimmed baking sheet. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven for 30 minutes, or until tender. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F (180°C).

Meanwhile, in large saucepan, on medium heat melt butter. Add onion and garlic; cook for 3 minutes. Stir in flour and salt; cook for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk until smooth; add sage. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low and cook 5 minutes or until thickened, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan cheese.

In greased 13- x 9-inch (3 L) baking pan, place 3 noodles. Top with one-third of the squash. Spread one-third of the cream sauce over squash. Sprinkle one-third of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat layering twice.

Cover tightly with foil. Bake 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake for 25 to 30 minutes until top is golden and pasta is tender. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutritional information

PROTEIN: 23 grams

FAT: 28 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 60 grams

CALORIES: 578

FIBRE: 4 grams

SODIUM: 950 mg