Why a handshake symbol is on a parking space and CHEO calls in help: Top five stories this week
CHEO calls in backup as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients, a prominent Ottawa lawyer faces new allegations of misconduct and why are there handshake pictures on parking spots in Pembroke, Ont.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Ottawa's children's hospital called in backup this week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses.
Two teams from the Canadian Red Cross arrived at CHEO to support patient care during respiratory virus season.
"This will allow some of our redeployed staff to go back to their regular roles and ensure Team CHEO can provide the safe, world-class care that our patients deserve," CHEO Chief Nursing Executive Tammy DiGiovanni said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.
CHEO has been seeing a surge in patients with respiratory viruses this fall, forcing the hospital to cancel non-urgent surgeries and procedures, open a second pediatric intensive care unit and redeploy staff from surgical and medical care units
CHEO President Alex Munter told CTV News Ottawa on Monday that the hospital is "seeing volumes of demand we've never seen in the history of CHEO."
Munter says two teams from the Red Cross will be working in clinical support roles, relieving CHEO workers redeployed from other areas.
"They'll be helping the nurses, the doctors, the respiratory therapists and others; whether that's portering patients, that's getting meds."
Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.
Ontario Provincial Police say the Cessna 150 was attempting an emergency landing on the highway west of the Ontario-Quebec border when it crashed into the centre median.
A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital by air ambulance in life-threatening condition, OPP acting Sgt. Erin Cranton said. The other occupant of the plane, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The Transportation Safety Board says the plane had a problem in the air, and was attempting to do an emergency landing on the busy highway when it struck a power line.
Hydro vehicles and tow trucks assemble at a Highway 401 rest stop just west of the Ontario-Quebec border near the scene of a plane crash Monday night. (CTV News Ottawa)
Embattled Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has law licence suspended
An Ottawa lawyer, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, has had his law license suspended following a hearing into unrelated issues with the Law Society of Ontario.
James Bowie had a hearing with the Law Society of Ontario Friday in connection with three investigations in which the Law Society says he failed to produce information and documents despite requests between December 2021 and June 2022.
The exact nature of these cases has not been disclosed.
According to documents, Bowie accepted that the affidavit established professional misconduct as alleged in the notice of application against him, and did not dispute it.
The prominent Ottawa lawyer is also facing allegations of offering legal services in exchange for sexual favours and accusations of harassment, manipulation and sexual assault.
At the end of November, it emerged that Bowie is the subject of an official complaint to the Law Society of Ontario, alleging that he offered a woman legal services in exchange for sexual favours.
This week, CTV News reported Bowie is facing new allegations.
CTV News has spoken with nine women who all detailed a pattern of behaviour by Bowie which they received repeated and unwanted illicit messages, offers of cocaine, and attempts to solicit sexual favours.
Ottawa lawyer James Bowie is the subject of a complaint to the Law Society of Ontario. (Facebook)
Ottawa shopper fights off men stealing Lexus SUV
An Ottawa Lexus owner emerged from a west end mall to find some men trying to steal his SUV.
Ottawa police say the man sustained minor injuries when he confronted the suspects who were trying to steal it from the parking lot at Bayshore Shopping Centre.
The same day, Ontario Provincial Police reported four people from the Montreal area are facing charges linked to vehicle thefts.
OPP officers pulled over two vehicles on Highway 401 eastbound near the Thousand Islands Bridge Sunday morning because of a traffic offence. According to an OPP news release, one of the vehicles had been reported stolen.
Three people between the ages of 19 and 21, all from Montreal, and a 31-year-old from Laval, Que. are each facing a slew of charges, some of which include theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, possessing automobile master key, mischief to computer data and possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
Here's what a handshake symbol on a parking space means
A new symbol on parking spaces in Pembroke, Ont. caught the attention of many people this week.
The handshake symbol you can see in some spaces outside the Pembroke OPP detachment at 77 International Dr. are meant to be community safety zones for online transactions.
If you buy something online and have to meet someone in person to pick it up or pay for it, the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say there are spots you can use that will ensure the safety of all involved.
"The purpose of Project Safe Trade is to create a 'community safety zone' at an OPP detachment parking lot to facilitate online property transactions," the OPP said in a news release. "Creating a 'community safety zone' is about moving online transactions away from secluded parking lots, personal residences or other areas and bringing them to a public place."
Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long as gas prices are known to fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including geopolitics.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
World Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Kane misses penalty as champion France eliminates England; Morocco makes history with Portugal win
The men’s World Cup quarterfinal stage wrapped up on Saturday as France eliminated England and Morocco continued its dream run with a win over Portugal. CTVNews.ca has all the latest action from Qatar.
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Airbnb cracks down on New Year’s Eve party bookings in 11 countries, including Canada
Airbnb is once again clamping down on unauthorized parties as the company announced a ban for one-night bookings on New Year's Eve globally for certain individuals.
'Europe is the way': Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone welcomes new challenges after joining English club Watford
Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone opened up on his recent transfer to Championship club Watford in an interview on Saturday. CTVNews.ca brings you what the 20-year-old had to say about his career-changing move, which comes with plenty of challenges.
Planning a holiday feast? Be prepared for the sticker shock, experts say
Canadians celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa will see an increase in prices for their favourite holiday meals. Staples like pasta, carrots, plantains and turkey have increased year-over-year, according to an analysis on CTVNews.ca of the latest inflation data.
Efforts to protect nature at COP15 will fail without Indigenous people, leaders say
The world won't succeed in halting biodiversity loss without Indigenous participation and leadership, according to leaders attending a major United Nations conference in Montreal. Jennifer Corpuz, an Indigenous lawyer from the Philippines, said Indigenous people around the world have long been the best guardians of nature.
Atlantic
-
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
-
'Something has to change': Criticism for N.S. Workers' Compensation Board after injured worker speaks out about delays
Harsh criticism is being directed towards the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia after a worker who was paralyzed on-the-job spoke out about the delays he's experiencing when it comes to receiving support.
-
Maritime woman shares details of her struggle with stiff person syndrome
Céline Dion, the award-winning singer best-known for her hit “My Heart Will Go On,” has gone public with her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, which impacts one in every one million people.
Toronto
-
Man dead after shooting in East York
A man is dead after being shot in East York, police say
-
Police identify man shot dead outside Mississauga roller rink
Police have identified the man shot and killed outside of a popular roller rink in Mississauga earlier this week.
-
Fire in Mississauga that left two people dead deemed suspicious: police
Peel police are investigating an early Saturday morning fire in Mississauga that left two people dead after it was deemed suspicious.
Montreal
-
Midget hockey player speaks out after alleged racial slur at game prompts brawl
A suspension, hearing and possible charges are in the air after a racial slur was allegedly hurled at a 16-year-old Black hockey player during a U18 Midget game in the Montreal area.
-
Montreal construction worker killed in workplace accident involving backhoe
A 31-year-old construction worker was killed in a workplace accident involving a backhoe in Montreal Saturday morning. The incident occurred at a construction site just before noon on St-Hubert Street near Jean-Talon Street, in the Villeray neighbourhood.
-
Pedestrian in his 20s struck by vehicle in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man in his twenties is in hospital Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the pedestrian was struck around 3:35 p.m. at the corner of Pie-IX and Rosemont Boulevards.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal house fire in Timmins overnight
Timmins Police say a Timmins couple died in an overnight fire at a Mountjoy Street South residence.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Sudbury-area dog becomes TikTok star in her new role
A Sudbury-area dog has gone viral in her new role as big sister. Her parents trained Lucy to help and involve her as they raise newborn baby twin girls.
London
-
Police investigating death in East London
There was a large police presence on Boullee Street Saturday afternoon for what police referred to as a medical emergency.
-
It was a marriage on the move, as an Ailsa Craig-area couple was married on a float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade.
Tying the knot atop a parade float. A couple from the Ailsa Craig ,Ont. area, north of London, took their vows during the town’s Santa Claus parade on Saturday morning.
-
OPP seize more than $18K in drugs and stolen items during Exeter, Ont. bust
More than $18,000 in stolen goods and drugs was seized Tuesday during a stolen property investigation in Exeter.
Winnipeg
-
Operation Red Nose sees fewer volunteers and calls for rides amid pandemic return
Operation Red Nose is back for the first time since 2019 but is facing a few hurdles this holiday season.
-
Unidentified woman dead after early morning crash: Police
A woman is dead after a crash in the northwest part of Winnipeg overnight.
-
'They really enjoy it': St. Mykolai Day celebrated at Oseredok
It was a day of holiday gifts and celebration Saturday as Ukrainian newcomers gathered at Oseredok for St. Mykolai Day.
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators in Waterloo denounce execution of Iranian prisoner
Renewed protests in Waterloo Region follow the latest instance of violence in Iran.
-
Rotary Turkey Drives reaches milestone year in Waterloo Region
What started off as a man donating turkeys to a local organization during the holidays has now turned into twenty years of the rotary turkey drive.
-
Pedestrian struck in Waterloo: Police
Police are continuing to investigate a collision in Waterloo involving a motor vehicle and a 72-year old man.
Calgary
-
Mother of Calgary man killed by police calls for justice
The mother of a Calgary man shot and killed by police earlier this year arrived in the city from Sudan on Saturday as calls for justice grow louder.
-
Carra charged with mischief in relation to April road rage incident
Edmonton police confirmed Saturday that Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra faces a charge of mischief under $5,000 in regards to a road rage incident that took place in Calgary on April 2.
-
Record number of Canadian women, newcomers hitting the slopes
A slew of people are trying their hand at snow sports this winter, and the charge is led by a record number of women and new Canadians.
Saskatoon
-
'I worry about them falling behind': Parents concerned as flu season takes kids out of classroom
As the flu season impacts school, parents worry about how the time away from the classroom will affect their learning.
-
'There's a lot of tech talent in Saskatoon': Sask. soil science startup receives $1.6M from investors
Saskatoon-based Environmental Material Science (EMS) has secured over $1.6 million in investment.
-
Sask. students place second in Canada-wide Winterhack 2022
A group of Saskatchewan Polytechnic students took silver in a Canada-wide competition after designing plans for an app that would help homeowners with renovations.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton firefighters preparing for Ukraine mission offering life-saving training, equipment
A group of Edmonton firefighters will soon make the trip to Ukraine to bring equipment and help train first responders there.
-
Operation Save Santa partners EPS officers with families to spread holiday cheer
Police had some extra special help Saturday morning solving a Christmas case at West Edmonton Mall.
-
170 Street pedestrian bridge completion delayed into 2023
The City of Edmonton says the new pedestrian bridge spanning 170 Street will be completed behind schedule following construction delays.
Vancouver
-
Man not expected to survive self-inflicted injury suffered in Surrey police incident, IIO says
The office tasked with investigating police-involved deaths in B.C. was called to Surrey Saturday afternoon.
-
More B.C. seniors than ever in dire need of financial help, and it's only getting worse, say advocates
The number of calls for financial help from seniors has doubled, and what they need is greater too, a support group tells CTV News.
-
BC Children's Hospital allowing 2 patients in single-patient rooms amid surge
As it struggles to cope with high patient volumes, BC Children's Hospital is now allowing two patients to share rooms intended for just one.
Regina
-
'Something he would have done': Sask. family honouring son's memory with blanket drive
One Saskatchewan family is turning their son’s memory into a way to give back to the community.
-
Regina apartment blaze leaves 1 in hospital: Regina fire
Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire on Friday that left one person in hospital.
-
'It's a huge part of our life': Mission Ridge Winter Park marks 50th anniversary
A family business in Fort Qu'Appelle hit a major milestone on Friday, when the Mission Ridge Winter Park opened for its 50th year.