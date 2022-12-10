Why a handshake symbol is on a parking space and CHEO calls in help: Top five stories this week

CHEO released a video on Friday showing patients and parents waiting in the hallways of the emergency department. (CHEO/Vimeo) CHEO released a video on Friday showing patients and parents waiting in the hallways of the emergency department. (CHEO/Vimeo)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina