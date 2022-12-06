Embattled Ottawa lawyer James Bowie facing new accusations of harassment, manipulation, sexual assault

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit

To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • 4 suspects on the loose after attempted robbery

    London police are hoping the public can help identify four people in relation to an attempted robbery in the city on Monday. As previously reported, officers were called to the 400-block of Wonderland Road South near Commissioners Road around 2:30 p.m.

    The London Police Service responded to the 400 block of Wonderland Road in London, Ont. on Dec. 5, 2022 following an attempted robbery. (Jaden Lee-Lincoln/CTV News London)

  • Homes for homeless coming to Huron County

    Construction is underway on a pair of triplexes in Goderich, Ont. that will house some of Huron County’s most vulnerable residents, as the need for rent geared to income housing increases.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina