Best Chili in Ottawa according to Ottawa firefighters

    Firefighters from Ottawa Fire Service helped CTV Morning Live’s crew Friday morning choose the best chili in town in the ByWard Market, in honour of the Grey Cup weekend.

    The CTV Morning Live Chili Cook-Off Championshop took place in front of CTV Ottawa's iconic building in the BayWard Market, where firefighters tasted and judged three different recipes prepared by three local restaurants.

    Rosey Edeh, Stefan Keyes, and Steve Winfrow partnered with the restaurants to showcase their chili.

    Rosey's chili by Pure Kitchen Rideau in the Byward Market:

    The secret recipe to a vegetarian chili consists of lentils, beans and some heat, according to Derick Van Oirschot, kitchen manager, Pure Kitchen Rideau.

    "Everything together becomes like a wholesome bowl," he said.

    Stefan's chili from the Piggy Market in Westboro:

    When it comes to chili, fresh ingredients are always recommended, according to Warren Sutherland, owner of the Piggy market.

    Sutherland shared a secret ingredient with Stefan.

    "I add a little bit of coffee to mine," Sutherland said. "I used to add molasses, but I found it's a little bit too bitter, so I started adding brown sugar instead."

    Steve's ultra-meat chili from Ottawa's Meatings Barbecue:

    The secret to Steve's chili is extra meat.

    "You have to add a lot of meat," said Mat Flosse, owner of Meatings Barbecue. "We're going to smoke it."

    Though all three recipes were delicious, firefighters voted in favour of the Piggy Market's chili, leaving Stefan proud, and Steve "a little disappointed."

