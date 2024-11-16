Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Saturday

OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Higher than average temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday.

    Environemnt Canada calls for a high of 10 C and clearing skies today. A low of -3 C and a few clouds are in the forecast for tonight.

    Sunday will see a high of 7 C and a mix of sun and cloud. A low of 3 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are expected for the night.

    On Monday, the weather agency calls for a high of 7 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Cloudy periods and a low of 2 C are in the forecast for the night.

    The average temperaturesfor this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of -3 C. 

