Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Saturday

Higher than average temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday.

Environemnt Canada calls for a high of 10 C and clearing skies today. A low of -3 C and a few clouds are in the forecast for tonight.

Sunday will see a high of 7 C and a mix of sun and cloud. A low of 3 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are expected for the night.

On Monday, the weather agency calls for a high of 7 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Cloudy periods and a low of 2 C are in the forecast for the night.

The average temperaturesfor this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of -3 C.