Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Saturday
Higher than average temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday.
Environemnt Canada calls for a high of 10 C and clearing skies today. A low of -3 C and a few clouds are in the forecast for tonight.
Sunday will see a high of 7 C and a mix of sun and cloud. A low of 3 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are expected for the night.
On Monday, the weather agency calls for a high of 7 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Cloudy periods and a low of 2 C are in the forecast for the night.
The average temperaturesfor this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of -3 C.
W5 Investigates 'It's a bad look': Calls grow to restrict high-tech car theft devices in wake of W5 investigation
There are new calls to crack down on the sale of high-tech devices that can be used to clone key fobs and steal cars, in the wake of a W5 investigation that found the devices are falling into the hands of thieves.
Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype
The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell, and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
Former ambassador says Canada has become 'laggard,' 'irrelevant' on defence spending
Former Canadian ambassador to the U.S. Derek Burney is calling Canada a 'laggard,' and says the country needs to do 'major work' on its defence spending if it wants to be taken seriously on other issues with the United States.
What the spritz is 'smellmaxxing?' Why so many teen boys smell like a million bucks
It's a growing trend online: fragrance influencers who rave about the beauty, sexiness and notes of vanilla in perfume have caught the attention of Canadian teenagers who are, in turn, flocking to cologne counters across the country.
Anxiety and dismay inside the U.S. Justice Department after Trump taps Gaetz as attorney general
Donald Trump's choice of Matt Gaetz to be attorney general has many U.S. Justice Department employees reeling, worried not only about their own jobs but the future of the agency that the Trump loyalist has railed against.
Atlantic
Canada Post strike: Maritime provinces working to ensure vital cheques arrive
All three Maritime provinces are working on alternatives to ensure residents receive vital mail, like government cheques, after Canada Post workers hit the picket lines Friday morning.
String of three murders in Nova Scotia raises alarm about intimate partner violence
Groups working to help victims of domestic violence in Nova Scotia say a recent string of murders of women provides just a glimpse of the extent of intimate partner violence in the province, and they say more action is needed to protect victims.
Renowned Nova Scotia artist Tom Forrestall passes away
On Friday, the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS) reported on Facebook that Tom Forrestall had passed away.
Toronto
Mother and daughter get Taylor Swift tickets to Toronto show after losing $1,800 to scam
Taylor Swift is in the midst of playing her six-show series at the Rogers Centre and while fans are still scrambling to find tickets, some have unfortunately gotten caught in scams.
Toronto man wanted for allegedly selling fake concert and sporting tickets
Peel police are searching for a Toronto man who allegedly sold fake sporting and concert tickets to a victim, which resulted in a loss of over $38,000.
Montreal
Montreal road rage caught on video: Suspect charged with assault causing bodily harm
A 47-year-old Terrebonne man has been charged following a case of road rage in broad daylight last summer on the Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge.
Crash leaves man dead in Rivière-des-Prairies
Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed that a 76-year-old man died after a collision with an SUV in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.
Quebec Solidaire Congress: Ruba Ghazal officially becomes co-spokesperson
Québec solidaire (QS) delegates are set to officially appoint Ruba Ghazal as the party’s female co-spokesperson during a special virtual congress this weekend.
Northern Ontario
Police in Canada collected wreckage after object shot down over Lake Huron
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
Teacher charged with sex assault of a minor at a school in northern Ont.
A 72-year-old teacher from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving two victims under the age of 16.
Timmins, Ont., rock band sets new world record Friday
The Timmins rock band Miners and Sons have made history. The group performed a rock concert in the world’s deepest base metal mine below sea level, breaking a Guinness World Record.
Windsor
Why these trees have been saved from the sprawling expansion of Highway 3
A memorial stone and oak trees have been protected from excavation along the corridor where the two-lane highway is expanding to four in Kingsville.
Windsor-Essex residents react to Canada Post strike
There was no shortage of support for Canada Post workers while passing by strike lines in Windsor and Tecumseh.
'All Canadians deserve to feel safe': Anti-hate funding expanded
The federal government has expanded a security program that aims to fight hate crime.
London
NEW
NEW CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Hand painted float among attractions at Saturday's Santa Claus Parade
The hand decorated parade float will depart in the London Santa Claus Parade on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. from the Agriplex.
Police charge London doctor after he sprays MP’s office with ketchup, again
Within hours of charges being dropped in a London court on Tuesday, Loubani attended Fragiskatos’ office once more, and repeated the incident – expressing no concern of being charged.
Kitchener
Former Waterloo, Ont. school principal pleads guilty to luring, sending sexually explicit material
A former elementary school principal in Waterloo, Ont. has pleaded guilty to charges that include luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to someone believed to be under the age of 16.
Woman struck by car in Cambridge shares what happened
A woman who was hit by a vehicle in Cambridge, Ont. is speaking out about the scary experience.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
Barrie
Developer changing Barrie's skyline with high-rises to address housing crisis
Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday afternoon to celebrate the first phase of the Sky Towers development on Grove Street West in Barrie, which will add more than 500 new units to the City’s housing market.
Man suffers with signs of hypothermia after water rescue
One person was left with signs of hypothermia after being rescued from Kempenfelt Bay in the early hours of the morning.
Mother testifies about son's struggles before his death in Midland murder trial
Chris Forrester’s mother took the witness stand on Friday in the second-degree murder trial of a man accused of killing her son three years ago.
Winnipeg
'A little piece of history': Winnipeg homeowner finds 80-year-old letters hidden in walls
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
'A special place': Looking back at the history of Canada Life Centre as it marks 20 years
A hectic blur. That is how the opening day of Canada Life Centre—originally MTS Centre—is remembered by many who were involved in bringing the arena to downtown Winnipeg 20 years ago.
Calgary
Fifth person charged in Tara Miller's death
Alberta RCMP have charged a fifth person in the death of Calgarian Tara Miller.
Preliminary findings of Bearspaw feeder main investigation indicate multiple factors for failure
The city released preliminary findings of an investigation into the failure of the Bearspaw South feeder main late Friday afternoon suggesting that there were a number of factors behind its failure.
Edmonton
Woman charged in drowning of 5-year-old west of Edmonton
An Edmonton woman was charged in the drowning of a five-year-old girl last month.
'We ended up ordering pizza': Couples accuse Edmonton caterer of jilting them on wedding day
A couple's wedding day is something they'll remember forever, but for some recently married in Edmonton it's memorable for the wrong reasons.
Wanted man in Fort McMurray should not be approached: RCMP
RCMP are warning Fort McMurray residents about a wanted man in the community.
Regina
Palestine flag raising cancellation prompts city hall demonstration in Regina
Despite the cancellation of a planned flag raising, a group of demonstrators gathered at Regina city hall Friday to mark Palestine’s Independence Day.
Sask. man facing child pornography charge
A Saskatchewan man is facing a child pornography charge following investigation by the provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
'It's historic': For the first time, Regina city council will include 2 women of colour
Regina voters in two wards made history Wednesday night, electing two women of colour to serve on council for the first time in the city's history.
Saskatoon
Saskatchewan tire recycler suing province for $10M over multiple year contract dispute
A Saskatoon rubber manufacturer is taking the province to court, claiming millions of dollars in damages for breach of a contract as part of a dispute that's lasted more than two years.
Sask. boy sentenced in fatal shooting
One of two boys involved in an unintentional fatal shooting of their 12-year-friend sentenced on Friday.
No injuries in Saskatoon garage fire
Saskatoon firefighters responded to a garage fire on the 100 block of Avenue U South Thursday night.
Vancouver
Video shows altercation between security guards, First Nations teen at B.C. mall
Video circulating on social media shows several security guards at a Surrey, B.C., mall physically pinning a teenage girl to the ground as she cries out in distress.
'It feels like a cash grab': Vancouver residents speak out against Broadway Plan high-rise development
A group of Vancouver residents are speaking out against a proposed 18-storey high-rise development for W 14th Street and Yukon.
Jewish leaders hope charges coming after police raid pro-Palestine activist’s Vancouver home
A prominent leader in B.C.’s Jewish community is hoping a police raid on a Vancouver home linked to a pro-Palestine group – which was recently deemed a terrorist entity by the government – will finally lead to charges.
Vancouver Island
WestJet passengers can submit claims now in $12.5M class-action case over baggage fees
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
Insurance bureau estimates $110 million in damages from October storms in B.C.
Intense flooding that hammered British Columbia's coast last month has led to more than $110 million in insured damage claims.
Nanaimo nurse suspended for 'unauthorized access of patient records,' college says
A Nanaimo nurse has agreed to a seven-day suspension for accessing patient records without authorization.
Kelowna
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.