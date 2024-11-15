Single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa leaves driver,65, dead

An Ottawa driver, 65, has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 Friday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

It happened on the highway east at Terry Fox Drive shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Following the incident, the driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. They were pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

The highway was closed for several hours eastbound at Terry Fox Drive, "while OPP Technical Collision Investigator's were on scene to conduct their investigation into the collision."

It has since re-opened.

The investigation into what let to the collision is still ongoing.