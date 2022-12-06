Here's what a handshake symbol on a parking space means

A new symbol is showing up on some parking spaces in Pembroke, Ont.

The handshake symbol you can see in some spaces outside the Pembroke OPP detachment at 77 International Dr. are meant to be community safety zones for online transactions.

If you buy something online and have to meet someone in person to pick it up or pay for it, the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say there are spots you can use that will ensure the safety of all involved.

“The purpose of Project Safe Trade is to create a 'community safety zone' at an OPP detachment parking lot to facilitate online property transactions,” the OPP said in a news release. “Creating a 'community safety zone' is about moving online transactions away from secluded parking lots, personal residences or other areas and bringing them to a public place.”

The safe trade spots will be available at any hour and do not require appointments.

“The local launch of Project Safe Trade comes at an ideal time with the busy holiday season upon us. Online property transactions are ever-increasing and the UOV OPP is proud to be launching a community safety initiative aimed at decreasing offences related to online marketplace transactions,” said Upper Ottawa Valley OPP detachment commander Steph Neufeld. “Collaborative approaches like Project Safe Trade can help to reduce harm and victimization in our communities.”

The OPP say officers will not mediate transactions, provide documentation or be a witness to a transaction. But if an officer is requested, one will respond and only intervene if the transaction becomes a criminal matter.

If you choose not to use the spaces, there are other ways to stay safe when meeting strangers online for financial transactions.