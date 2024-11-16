Hockey Canada announces free events for fans leading up to 2025 World Junior Hockey Championship

OTTAWA
    With puck drop for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship just over one month away, Hockey Canada and the City of Ottawa announced community events and programs that will take place leading up to and through the tournament.

    Hundreds of people from all over the world are expected to make the trip to the nation’s capital, as well as seven communities hosting competing team, including Arnprior (Latvia), Belleville (Czechia and Sweden), Brockville (Switzerland), Carleton Place (Kazakhstan)m Cornwall (Finland and Slovakia), and Kingston (United States) and Ottawa (Canada and Germany).

    Ottawa last hosted the World Juniors in 2009, and fans saw Canada capture their fifth-consecutive title. The event generated over $80.5 million in economic impact in Ontario.

    Canada will open its exhibition schedule with a pair of games at TD Place, taking on Switzerland on Dec. 19 and Sweden on Dec 21, before facing Czechia at the Canadian Tire Centre on Dec. 23.

    Canada begins the tournament on Dec. 26, taking on Finland at the Canadian Tire Centre. The final day is Jan. 5, 2025.

