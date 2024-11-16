Glen Road rollover in eastern Ontario left one dead, injured another: OPP
A single-vehicle rollover Friday afternoon left one person dead, another injured and closed Glen Road in eastern Ontario for approximately eight hours, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Police received a call at 3:40 p.m. reporting a rollover involving a cargo-type van leaving a vehicle in a ditch on the road, near Glen Brook Road in South Glengarry Township.
Upon arrival, police found two injured people. One of them sustained minor injuries. The other person was still trapped inside the van. The trapped person was extricated by firefighters then airlifted to Ottawa Civic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the OPP said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa Saturday.
The victim was identified as a 31-year-old man from South Glengarry Township.
"Long Sault OPP, assisted by Technical Collision Investigator (OPP) and Reconstructionist (OPP) conducted an investigation that closed the roadway for approximately eight hours," the OPP said in the statement.
The road was fully closed between County Road 27 and east of Huron Street. Glen Brook Road was also closed between Glen Road and County Road 19. All roads have since been re-opened.
