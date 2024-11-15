What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov.15-17

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.

Help Santa Toy Parade

Santa Claus arrives in Ottawa on Saturday for the 55th Help Santa Toy Parade.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue. The parade travels west on Laurier to Bank Street, and heads south on Bank Street to Lansdowne.

You are invited to bring a toy or cash donation to support the CTV and MOVE 100 Toy Mountain campaign.

Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus will visit Barrhaven Sunday evening for the Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and will travel down Strandherd Drive between Beatrice Drive and the OC Transpo Park and Ride.

Brockville Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus drops by Brockville on Saturday for the annual Santa Claus Parade.

The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. it will run south on North Augusta Road, turning west on King Street East and then onto Buell Street.

Cornwall Santa Claus Parade

The busy weekend for Santa Claus includes a visit to Cornwall Saturday night.

The Santa Claus Parade is Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. It will travel from St. Lawrence Intermediate School west on Augustus Street.

Light Up the Night parade

Santa Claus visits Prescott Friday night for the Light Up the Night Parade.

The parade begins at 7 p.m.

The parade will start at South Grenville District High School and run south along Edward Street, west on King Street and finishes at St. Lawrence Street.

HoliYay Craft Market

The National Arts Centre hosts its HoliYay Craft Market on Sunday.

Local creative culture and community come together featuring a curated selection of handmade goods from local artists, makers and creators.

The market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robert Plante Holiday Market

The annual Holiday Market at Robert Plante Greenhouses is this weekend.

Explore over 100 local vendors and artisans on Saturday and Sunday.

The Log Farm Christmas Market

The Log Farm annual Christmas Market is Saturday.

More than 50 vendors will be on display, with prepared food, Christmas gift ideas and baking items.

The Log Farm is located at 670 Cedarview Road. Admission is free.

The Christmas Market is also on Nov. 23.

Outdoor Christmas Market

Celebrate Christmas on Campus at the Kemptville Campus on Saturday and Sunday.

The annual Outdoor Christmas Market is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Explore the outdoor Christmas market to find delicious treats, unique handmade gifts and one-of-a-kind treasures. There will also be a special appearance by Santa.

Christmas markets this weekend

Ottawa 67’s

The Ottawa 67’s play twice this weekend at the Arena at TD Place.

On Friday, the 67’s host the Oshawa Generals at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the 67’s face the Owen Sound Attack at 2 p.m.

National Arts Centre

Here’s a look at what’s happening at the National Arts Centre this weekend:

Friday and Saturday: Champions of Magic: Chasing the Unbelievable

Friday and Saturday: Surveillee et Punie

Saturday: Joe Grass

For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Orpheus Musical Theatre presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.

See the show until Nov. 24.

Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe

Here’s a look at what’s happening at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepiointe:

Saturday: A Musical Mosaic

Sunday: Hassan Phills Live

Guilty Conscience

The Guilty Conscience continues this weekend at Ottawa Little Theatre.

The play runs until Saturday.

Crave Wine and Food Festival

Enjoy tasty food and sip on delicious wine Saturday night at Rogers Centre Ottawa.

The Crave Food and Wine Festival is one night only.

613Flea

613flea returns to Lansdowne this weekend.

One-hundred-and-50 vendors will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs are home twice this weekend at Slush Puppie Place.

On Friday, the Frontenacs host the Owen Sound Attack at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the Oshawa Generals visit Kingston for a 2 p.m. game.

Miracle on King Street

Brockville hosts the Miracle on King Street on Saturday.

Don’t miss several events, including live music, Santa’s Village and Workshop, two petting zoos, Christmas carols and more. There will also be a special screening of the Netflix film Hot Frosty.

Other events in Brockville include the Fannel and Frost Holiday Event at Brockville City Hall and the Christmas Market at Brockville Shopping Centre.