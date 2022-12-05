Ottawa shopper fights off men stealing Lexus SUV
An Ottawa Lexus owner emerged from a west end mall to find some men trying to steal his SUV.
The man sustained minor injuries when he confronted the men who were trying to steal it from the parking lot at Bayshore Shopping Centre. The would-be thieves fled the scene, police said in a news release.
Police warned last week that daytime car thefts are surging, particularly from the parking lots of grocery stores, shopping malls and recreation and sporting venues.
The investigation into this particular attempted theft is ongoing.
