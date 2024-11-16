Christmas comes early in Brockville, Ont. with 'Miracle on King Street' event, Santa Claus Parade

Even though it's still just over one month away, downtown Brockville, Ont. was in the Christmas spirit Saturday.

It starts with the "Miracle on King Street," an event organized by the city.

From 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., King Street will be transformed into a winter wonderland, operating as a Christmas market with a variety of activities being held.

According to Brockville Tourism, some of the activities include the Brockville Railway Tunnel being lit up with red and green lights, sleigh rides around Blockhouse Island, an ugly sweater decorating contest, a gingerbread house-making competition and more.

There will also be a special screening of "Hot Frosty" at Richard's Coffeehouse. The film premiered on Netflix on Nov. 13. It was filmed in Brockville for several weeks in May.

Saturday’s festivities will wrap up with the annual Santa Claus Parade, which kicks off at 4:00 p.m.

More details to come