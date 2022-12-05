Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.

Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.

The Cessna 150 crashed west of the Ontario-Quebec border, near Lancaster, Ont. OPP Acting Sgt. Erin Cranton said the plane crashed into the highway's centre median in front of the Bainesville ONRoute.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital by air ambulance in life-threatening condition, Cranton said. The other occupant of the plane, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Cranton said police were called to the scene just before 8:15 p.m. Monday. She said the plane took off from an airport in Quebec, but it's not known where it was supposed to land.

The province's ministry of transportation tweeted just before 9 p.m. that all lanes of Highway 401 were closed due to the crash. MTO images show traffic backed up along the highway. The ministry tweeted around 4:15 a.m. that the road had reopened.

OPP said the federal Transportation Safety Board is helping with the investigation. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre based in Trenton, Ont. is also helping.

Hydro crews were also on site because some wires were struck.

#SDGOPP, ROAD CLOSURE 401 westbound and eastbound from Quebec border to marker 825 @SouthGlengarry for an airplane crash involving a Cessna 150, occupants transported to hospital in critical condition, JRCC & Transport Safety Board assisting with investigation. ^sd pic.twitter.com/WF30iNn9cj — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) December 6, 2022

Images from the scene showed emergency crews, hydro vehicles and tow trucks assembled at the Bainsville ONRoute, on the north side of Highway 401.

A Cessna 150 is a small two-seater, single-engine plane. It was produced for about 20 years from the late 1950s to the late 1970s.

More to come...