OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say two men are dead, and a third was transported to hospital with gunshot wounds, after an evening shooting in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood.

Police and paramedics responded to a call in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Alta Vista Drive, near Industrial Avenue, at 6:40 p.m. Friday. Yellow police tape blocked off the parking lot of the Alta Vista Shopping Centre as police investigated the shooting.

Ottawa police say three men were shot.

Two men were pronounced dead, while a third man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Ottawa paramedics didn't provide any information on the injuries to the victim transported to hospital.

Police say there is a large police presence in the Alta Vista area as the investigation continues.

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Police say investigators are looking for suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1220, ext. 5491.

This is the second homicide investigation in Ottawa this week.

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in the 1400 block of Palmerston Drive in the Gloucester neighbourhood. The victim was identified as Abdulqadir Yusuf.

Police believe he died of a gunshot wound.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.