Ontario announces new funding to revitalize downtown Ottawa, transform ByWard Market street into 'pedestrian-only' in the summer

The Ontario government is investing $20 million into the revitalization of downtown Ottawa, including transforming William Street in the ByWard Market into a pedestrian-only street and developing a "cultural and entertainment district."

Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe announced the new Ontario-Ottawa Deal in March, outlining $197 million over three years to support the city. The announcement included $20 million to "help revitalize the downtown area, but few details were announced until Wednesday.

The deal will see $11.8 million spent on enhancing the ByWard Market and transforming William Street into a permanent pedestrian-only street. The province says the funding will also make "ByWard Market Square into a seasonal street open to traffic and parking most of the year and pedestrian-only in the summer."

Construction is expected to be completed by the fall of 2026, ahead of the 200th anniversary of the ByWard Market in 2027.

“Ottawa’s downtown, including the ByWard Market, is vitally important to the local economy and quality of life for our residents,” Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said in a statement. "This investment of $20 million from the Provincial Government is a boost to our revitalization efforts in the Market. This important funding will enhance the safety, vibrancy and economic growth of our downtown core."

Other initiatives include:

$3.85 million to improve signage and other street-specific upgrades in downtown Ottawa.

$1.35 million for marking and promotion to attract residents, visitors and new businesses downtown, and develop a cultural and entertainment district to be launched in 2026.

$1.05 million over three years for community safety initiatives by the Somerset West Community Health Centre to support people experiencing homelessness, substance use or mental health challenges and provide job-skills training.

$1.5 million for Invest Ottawa to attract new investment from local and international companies to "help simulate sustainable, long-term economic growth."

$450,000 for a new Downtown Vibrancy Office to be managed by the Ottawa Board of Trade.

"Through our New Deal, our government is taking action to ensure Ottawa is a premier destination for tourism and a safe, vibrant place for those who call it home,” Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario Minister of Finance, said. "Through our investments and partnership with the city, we’re making our national capital safer and helping attract visitors, jobs and investment for the long term.”

The $543 million Ottawa-Ontario deal announced in April included $120 million for shelters and homelessness supports, up to $48 million to address community and public safety, including a new police hub in the Rideau Centre, and funding for general maintenance on Hwy. 174.