10 cm of snow in the forecast, OPP urging drivers to drive safely in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

Cold temperatures and snow amounting to 10 centimetres are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect and police are asking people to drive safely.

Environment Canada calls for a high of -1 C, which feels like -10 with windchill, and periods of snow, amounting to 5 cm, beginning this morning. Tonight, a low of -2 C and a 60 per cent chance of snow, amounting to 5 cm, are expected. The snow periods are expected to end near midnight.

On Thursday, the weather agency calls for a high of 0 C, and flurries, at times heavy, near noon then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. The anticipated local amount of snow is 2 cm. A low of -7 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries are in the forecast for the night.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of -6 C. A low of -7 C and cloudy skies are expected for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of -1 C and a low of -9 C.

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory beginning this morning for Ottawa North , Kanata and Orléans, as the capital receives its first notable snowfall. The advisory was issued Tuesday.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," reads the advisory.

"Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance."

Reduced visibilty is expected due to heavy snow, warns the weather agency.

"Winter driving conditions can be unpredictable, with icy conditions, heavy snowfalls and reduced visibility posing challenges.," the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday. "By preparing your vehicle and adjusting your driving habits, you can reduce the risk of collisions and ensure everyone gets to their destination safely."

According to the advisory, which is expected to remain in effect until Thursday, Ottawa will receive up to 10 cm of snow.

More information about driving conditions is available online.

Meteorologist Mark Robinson from The Weather Network told 580 CFRA Wednesday, the anticipated snowfall is a reminder to refresh drivers' memory when it comes to driving in the snow.

"Yes, winter is here," Robinson said.

"It's a system that everybody in Ontario gets a sample (of), but it's not too bad."

For the long range, Robinson says, more warm air is on its way.

Snow squall watch for Kingston area

Parts of eastern and southern Ontario are also under a snow squall watch. It started on Tuesday. The watch stretches along Lake Ontario and includes Belleville, Napanee, Prince Edward County and Kingston. Environment Canada issued the advisory, saying local snow accumulation is expected to peak at 20 cm and peak snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm per hour.

"Lake effect snow squalls over Lake Ontario could move inland tonight and continue into Wednesday night. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common," the forecaster said.

As a result of the forecasted weather Wednesday, transportation for schools in Kingston Trenton, Carleton Place, Merrickville, Kemptville, Brockville and for students in Prescott and Russell is cancelled.

All schools in those regions remain open.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington