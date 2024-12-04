Ottawa's chief medical officer Dr. Vera Etches to become head of CHEO

Ottawa’s medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has been appointed as the president and CEO of the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

Etches, who was the city's top doctor during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, has served in her role as head of Ottawa Public Health since 2018.

She will start her new job on March 3, 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Etches to CHEO," said Jo-Anne Poirier, chair of CHEO's Board of Directors in a news release.

"Her experience, passion, and dedication to improving health for everyone makes her an ideal person to lead us into the future."

As president and CEO, Etches will oversee CHEO's operations, including patient care on campus and in the community, research, innovation and advocacy.

She will build on the organization's growth, which includes plans for a 10-year, $818 million renovation to expand the emergency department, overhaul operating rooms and create more mental health spaces.

Alex Munter, who served at the helm of the hospital for 13 years, stepped down in October to become the chief of the Canadian Medical Association.

Etches comes with a long career in medicine. She served as deputy medical officer of health from 2014 to 2017 and as associate medical officer of health for OPH from 2009 to 2014.

She served in a variety of roles at the Sudbury and District Health Unit after completing her training in Public Health and Preventative Medicine in 2005.

She is also an adjunct professor at the University of Ottawa in the faculty of medicine.

"I am honoured to be joining CHEO and to have the opportunity to lead such a remarkable organization," Etches said in a statement.

"CHEO is synonymous with exceptional compassionate care and groundbreaking research. I look forward to working with the CHEO team to build on this legacy and ensure that CHEO continues to meet the growing needs of kids today and tomorrow."

Dr. Lindy Samson will remain as interim president and CEO until Etches takes over next year.

CHEO is eastern Ontario's only children's hospital, also serving children and families from northern Ontario, western Quebec and Nunavut.

The hospital helps more than half a million children every year.