Serious crash north of Kingston, Ont. sends at least 1 to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police say at least one person has been taken to hospital following a serious crash north of Kingston, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Sydenham Road, between Eddy Lane and Horning Road in South Frontenac at around 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles were involved. A photo from the scene shows cars in a ditch.

"One person had to be extricated from a vehicle. Thankfully no life-threatening injuries, but at least one person was taken to hospital for treatment," OPP said.

Sydenham Road is closed between Horning Road and Eddy Lane until the scene is cleared up and the road is deemed safe for driving.

The area is under a snow squall warning, with Environment Canada warning of accumulation of up to 15 centimetres and snowfall rates of three to six cm per hour at times, causing poor driving conditions and reduced visibility.

OPP are warning drivers to be cautious.

"If driving this afternoon, PLEASE slow down. Even if you have snow tires, they can only do so much. It's your job as a driver to adjust to the conditions. Get home safely," police said.

Earlier, OPP had reported no serious collisions in eastern Ontario. Most roads were "bare and wet" but snow was starting to accumulate.

"If you end up behind a plow or salter, stay there. Road crews are working to make it safe for you. If getting ready to head out, check your washer fluid and top up if needed - because you will need it," OPP said.