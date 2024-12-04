OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Woman critically injured in Mooney's Bay shooting, paramedics say

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries following an evening shooting near Mooney's Bay.

    Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive, near Heron Road, at approximately 10:30 Tuesday night.

    An Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson tells CTV Morning Live a woman was treated at the scene and transported to hospital in critical condition.

    The police investigation continues.

