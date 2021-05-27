OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are investigating a homicide in the Gloucester area after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the 1400 block of Palmerston Drive Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Abdulqadir Yusuf. Police believe he died of a gunshot wound.

Police were called to the scene near Olgivie Road in the east end around 8:40 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.

This is a breaking news story.