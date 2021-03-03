KINGSTON -- Kingston Police say they have one woman in custody following a bank robbery on Wednesday.

Const. Ash Gutheinz says police were dispatched to the Scotiabank on Princess Street near Concession Street at 10:15 a.m.

They allege a female approached a teller and demanded money while holding what appeared to be a firearm. The woman then fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

The 47-year-old woman was arrested about 15 minutes later on Palace Road near Concession, Gutheinz said. Police say she was found with a fake handgun on her.

There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.