Two suspects in Ottawa homicides on Canada's most wanted list: Bolo Program

Two suspects in separate homicides in Ottawa are on Canada’s most wanted list issued by The Bolo Program.

The list, which has the top 25 wanted fugitives in Canada, was issued Wednesday.

Gibriil Bakal, 30, of Edmonton is wanted in connection with the death of an Ottawa man early this year. Jama Roble was shot to death on Jan. 29 at around 1:20 p.m. at a building on Champagne Avenue South in Ottawa remains at large. It was the city's first homicide of the year.

Bakal is described as a Black man, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. He occupies the eighth spot on Canada’s most wanted fugitive list, according to the Bolo Program.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Shire, 34, of Toronto, took the 11th spot on the list. The Bolo Program has also announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Shire is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of brothers Abdulaziz Abdullah and Mohamed Abdullah in May 2021 and one charge of attempted murder. The two men were killed in a shooting at the Alta Vista Shopping Centre. Ottawa police have already arrested two people on charges of first-degree murder in connection to the May 2021 shootings - Abdullahi Osman, 29, of Ottawa and Ahmed Siyad of Toronto.

According to the Bolo Program website, Shire has multiple connections in the Greater Toronto Area.

"Investigators stress that he could be evading arrest anywhere in Canada,” Ottawa police said in April.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, extension 5493, or to leave a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.ca.

The Top 25 list is:

1. Dave "Pik" Turmel wanted by Quebec City police (SPVQ) for drug trafficking and conspiracy (reward up to $250,000)

2. All Boivin wanted by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) for drug trafficking (reward up to $250,000)

3. Rabih Alkhalil wanted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for murder and being unlawfully at large (reward up to $50,000)

4. Adrian Walker wanted by Toronto police for murder (reward up to $50,000)

5. Phillip Grant wanted by Toronto police for murder (reward up to $50,000)

6. Dylan Denis wanted by Montreal police (SPVM) for murder

7. Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone wanted by York regional police for murder

8. Gibriil Bakal wanted by Ottawa police for murder

9. Reshaun Cote wanted by Regina police for murder

10. Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron wanted by Saskatoon police for murder (reward up to $50,000)

11. Mohamed Shire wanted by Ottawa police for murder (reward up to $50,000)

12. Yusuf Ali wanted by Winnipeg police for attempted murder

13. Cristian Cuxum wanted by Toronto police for murder

14. Daniel "Juma" Atem wanted by Regina police for murder (reward up to $50,000)

15. Dharam Dhaliwal wanted by Peel regional police for murder (reward up to $50,000)

16. Leron John wanted by Edmonton police for firearms offences

17. Kamar Cunningham wanted by Toronto police for firearms trafficking (reward up to $50,000)

18. Danick Miguel Bourgeois wanted by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for murder

19. Saed Osman wanted by Edmonton police for murder

20. Yasir Mohamed wanted by Toronto police for murder

21. Mohammed Abdullahi wanted by Toronto police for murder

22. Talal Amer wanted by Calgary police for manslaughter

23. Kiarash Parzham wanted by Toronto police for murder

24. Jabreel Elmi wanted by Toronto police for murder

25. Youcef Bouras wanted by Longueuil police (SPAL) for murder

The Bolo Program notes that it is offering monetary rewards for any information, regardless of whether or not an arrest is made.

Since the last Top 25 update in April 2024, seven arrests were made in connection with the campaign.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle and Ted Raymond