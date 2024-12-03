Thrifting gains popularity during the holiday season

The holiday season is here, and while some shoppers lined up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, others are turning to second-hand stores.

Many shoppers say second-hand stores are the place to find Christmas deals. Karen Perez says buying second-hand can stretch a holiday budget.

"I bought a purse, I bought jackets, I bought boots. Winter boots, reusable, but winter boots. And snowsuits for my kids," she said.

For some families, thrifting during the holidays isn't just about saving money—it's a tradition.

"We've done that for several years," said Steve Osborne. "We have teenagers, and they do a lot of thrifting on their own. So, yeah, they're completely fine with used gifts."

Chelsea Cochrane, district manager of Plato's Closet, says more people are considering the environmental impact of their holiday shopping.

"People are trying to be more sustainable," Cochrane said. "Like people actually care about fast fashion now and realize how much we go through clothes. We wear them once and then where do they end up? So, it's nice to kind of give clothes a second life. I think people care about that way more now than they used to."

The trend goes beyond clothing. Sarah Tait, owner of the children's store Fabrick Collective, says shoppers are finding unique gift options that feel just as special as new ones.

"I recommend people start with toys and books because those are usually in great shape, and kids don't really care if they've been browsed through or played with," Tait said. "Other great ideas are Christmas pajamas because they're often only used a couple of times, and then somebody's grown out of it."

Still, not everyone is sold on the idea of second-hand gifts.

"For myself, yes. But for other friends or family? No, I prefer new ones for them," said Mohan Pan.

For Perez, thrifting during the holidays is about making every dollar count.

"I think about moms like me that we kind of recapitalize our money. So, I invest, and I don't spend as much," she said.

A recent Angus Reid survey found a majority of Canadians are embracing second-hand shopping, with a whopping 63 per cent of those in the 18 to 54 age bracket taking part.