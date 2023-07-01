The NCC's new art ruffles some feathers and a bouncy castle is coming to Ottawa: Top 5 stories this week
Ottawa police investigate two fatal shootings in Carlington, a golfer dies after being struck by lighting and Hydro Ottawa workers begin strike action.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.
Two men killed in two separate shootings in Carlington
Ottawa police say investigators don't believe there is a link between the two fatal shootings in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood this week.
On Wednesday, a 47-year-old man died following a shooting at 10:30 a.m. on Raven Avenue.
The victim has been identified as Michael Quattrocchi of Ottawa.
On Thursday night, Zachary Tiglik, 19, of Ottawa was killed in a shooting on Caldwell Avenue.
Several residents told CTV News Ottawa on Friday they heard gunshots at approximately 9:30 p.m., but they thought it was fireworks.
Coun. Riley Brockington says the two shootings in his ward this week are "quite upsetting."
"It's very upsetting to have any type of shooting, let alone shootings that lead to homicides, happen in densely populated neighbourhood," Brockington told Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush.
A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a morning shooting on Raven Avenue in Ottawa's west end. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
Golfer dies after being struck by lightning at Ottawa golf course
One of the two men struck by lightning at an Ottawa golf course during a thunderstorm died in hospital.
An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson said two men were struck by lightning at Loch March Golf and Country Club on Old Carp Road just before 6 p.m. Monday. Several thunderstorms moved through the Ottawa area, bringing heavy rain, thunder and lightning
Family member confirmed to CTV News Ottawa that Jesse Hawkins, 36, of Ottawa died in hospital after being struck by lightning.
"Jesse was a great guy; he was super excited to be a dad," Jack McCarthy, Hawkins's father-in-law, said on Friday.
McCarthy says Hawkins and his partner Kaeli were expecting their first child in September.
Algonquin College says flags are flying at half-mast at the Ottawa campus in memory of Hawkins. He worked as an instructor in the Aircraft Maintenance Technician program.
Family members say Jesse Hawkins of Ottawa died after being struck by lightning at a west end golf course on Monday. (Family/submitted)
Hydro Ottawa workers begin strike action
Nearly 400 Hydro Ottawa workers began strike action this week to back demands for a new contract.
Trade, technical and inside workers at the utility began strike action at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, after 74 per cent of its members voted to reject the utility's latest contract offer. Hydro Ottawa says it offered workers a 13.6 per cent raise over four years.
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers says the major issues in the dispute are compensation, benefits and the environment at Hydro Ottawa.
"Hydro Ottawa is one of the five largest utilities in the province; they tout themselves as a leader of the industry. The folks here rank approximately 23rd on the list in compensation and benefits and that needs to change," Mike Hall, IBEW Local 636 business representative told CTV News Ottawa, Wednesday morning.
Social media abuzz about Ottawa's new roadkill crow sculpture
The National Capital Commission's newest public art work along the LeBreton Flats Pathway ruffled feathers on social media this week.
The NCC unveiled new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
"Did you know there used to be a landfill at LeBreton Flats?" the NCC said on Twitter. "In line with the #BuildingLeBreton guiding principle of fostering sustainability, this piece is made from recycled tires."
The five metres-long crow lying just off the pathway is made entirely from recycled tires.
Beaulieu tells CTV News Ottawa his creation is designed to start a conversation.
"The reactions have always run the gauntlet from people being annoyed by it and people absolutely loving it, and that's the best an artist can hope for," Beaulieu said.
The 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' piece uses 50 to 60 tires, and it took Beaulieu a month to create the piece.
The 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' art installation is made from old tires. It's located along the LeBreton Flats Pathway in Ottawa's west end. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
Here's when the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be in Ottawa this summer
You will be able to bounce in the world's biggest bouncy castle in Ottawa this summer.
The Big Bounce Canada has announced the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be at Saunders Farm July 15 and 16, and July 21-23.
The event features four inflatable attractions, including the 16,000 sq. ft. 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle,' the Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena, a 900 ft. long obstacle course named 'The Giant', and a space-themed wonderland called Airspace.
Tickets range from $29 for a toddler to $55 for adults only. For tickets and information, visit thebigbouncecanada.ca. Tickets include a three-hour pass to the event.
The Big Bounce Canada says the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be at Saunders Farm for two weeks in July. (The Big Bounce Canada/release)
