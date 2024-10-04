OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Late for hockey practice is no reason to use Hwy. 417 HOV lane improperly, OPP says

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers are keeping an eye out for any drivers using the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes on Hwy. 417 illegally. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say officers are keeping an eye out for any drivers using the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes on Hwy. 417 illegally. (OPP/X)
    Share

    Being late for hockey practice is not a reason to use the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end as a solo driver, according to police.

    Ontario Provincial Police say there have been "numerous complaints" about vehicles travelling in the HOV lanes that do not meet the requirements.

    In a post on social media, the OPP explained why two vehicles were pulled over for violations around the HOV lane on Thursday.

    Police say a driver was stopped for using the HOV lane without a passenger, saying they "admitted to being late for hockey practice."

    The Ontario government says a driver can use the HOV lane if you have at least two people, including the driver.

    The fine for improperly using the HOV lane is $110 and 3 demerit points.

    In the other case, the driver of a Tesla was pulled over for improperly entering the HOV lanes on the highway.

    "While the Tesla does qualify to drive in an HOV lane, that doesn't qualify them to cross the diagonal line," the OPP said on X.

    The Ontario government's website says a driver can enter and exit the HOV lane at designated points, "which are usually available every two to four kilometres."

    "They are clearly marked by signs, white broken lines and diamond pavement markings."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News