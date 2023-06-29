Here's when the World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be in Ottawa this summer

You will be able to bounce in the world's biggest bouncy castle in Ottawa this summer.

The Big Bounce Canada has announced the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be at Saunders Farm July 15 and 16, and July 21 to the 23.

The event features four inflatable attractions, including the 16,000 sq. ft. 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle,' the Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena, a 900 ft. long obstacle course named 'The Giant', and a space-themed wonderland called Airspace.

"We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while," Big Bounce Canada CEO Sophia Wilson said.

"We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced."

Tickets range from $29 for a toddler to $55 for adults only. For tickets and information, visit thebigbouncecanada.ca. Tickets include a three-hour pass to the event.