Hydro Ottawa workers begin strike action

Hydro Ottawa says a contingency plan has been activated to keep the lights on as approximately 400 employees begin strike action to back demands for a new contract.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers began strike action Wednesday morning, after 74 per cent of its members voted to reject the utility's latest contract offer.

"Major issues are compensation, benefits, and especially the environment at the company," Mike Hall, IBEW Local 636 business representative, told CTV News Ottawa last Friday.

Hydro workers have been without a contract since March 31, 2023.

In a statement on its website, Hydro Ottawa says its workers began strike action at 12:01 a.m.

"Unfortunately, during this time, response times may be slower than under normal operating conditions," Hydro Ottawa said, adding it won't be "business as usual."

"Hydro Ottawa will continue to respond to electrical emergencies and public safety issues during the labour disruption. Non-emergency work will be delayed."

Hydro Ottawa says it has "additional resources ready" to support restoration efforts in the event of a strike.

Electrical and non-electrical service requests scheduled for or after Wednesday will be rescheduled.

This is a developing news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available