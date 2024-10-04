O-Train will be out of service on Saturday and early Sunday morning for maintenance work

The O-Train will be out of service all day on Saturday and for two additional hours on Sunday as part of work to integrate the Stage 2 East extension with the existing LRT line.

OC Transpo previously announced the O-Train will be shut down all day on Saturday to allow officials to work on integrating the LRT line with the Stage 2 extension between Blair Station and Trim Road. On Friday, OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar said the O-Train shutdown will continue until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

"This will provide Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) with additional time to prepare the necessary trains for service," Amilcar said.

The O-Train will be out of service from the start of scheduled service at 6 a.m. on Saturday until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

R1 Replacement Bus Service will be running between Tunney's Pasture and Blair Stations all day on Saturday, and again on Sunday between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Amilcar says a shuttle bus service will run between St. Laurent and Cyrville stations and between Lees Station and the Mackenzie King Bridge.

"Line 1 service will resume as early as possible on Sunday," Amilcar said.

The O-Train is scheduled to resume service on Sunday as thousands of students from Carleton University and the University of Ottawa head to TD Place for the Panda Game.

Amilcar says the shutdown will allow the East-West Connectors to test and validate the train control software that will integrate the east extension with the existing O-Train Trillium Line.

"This work cannot be completed during normal engineering hours. Residents may see trains operating on Line 1 during the service suspension as part of the testing work," Amilcar said.

The O-Train East extension between Blair and Trim Road stations is scheduled to open in 2025.

Rideau Transit Maintenance is scheduled to complete other work on Line 1 later this fall, which may cause temporary service adjustments, according to OC Transpo.