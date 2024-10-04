uOttawa, CHEO and OPH extend monitoring of viruses in wastewater to 2025

The University of Ottawa says it has teamed up with CHEO, the CHEO Research Institute and Ottawa Public Health to extend the wastewater monitoring program to track the prevalence of viruses in Ottawa.

The program began during the COVID-19 pandemic to monitor viral loads of the SARS-CoV2 virus on the city's sewage. It was later expanded to include monitoring of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

The Ontario Ministry of Health said earlier this year it would no longer fund the program, leading to concerns it could be cancelled. In July, Ottawa Board of Health chair Coun. Catherine Kitts announced that uOttawa had secured funding to keep the program running for several more months.

In a news release Friday, the university said the program will now continue into September 2025 and will also monitor for mpox.

"This new agreement will enable uOttawa, under the direction of Dr. Robert Delatolla, to provide analysis and deliver detailed information that support health surveillance in the city, as well as provide insights to seasonal operations for local health care organizations," the release said.

Data from the program can be found at https://613covid.ca/wastewater/

"Our research group is truly grateful for the overwhelming support we've received from the community over the past few months through emails, letters, and phone calls advocating for the continuation of our wastewater monitoring system," Delatolla said. "We've gained invaluable insights into how this information is essential for community members facing health challenges, and we are thrilled to continue providing this vital service. A heartfelt thank you to OPH, CHEO, and CHEO-RI for their unwavering support."