Rev. Bailey retires after 25 years at Parkdale United Church

After 25 years, Rev. Anthony Bailey has retired as the coordinating minister of Parkdale United Church in Ottawa.

A farewell event to celebrate Rev. Bailey will be held on Saturday at Parkdale United Church on Parkdale Avenue.

Bailey presided over his final service as minister of Parkdale United Church last Sunday.

"It has been a profound privilege to offer ministry in this congregation, to experience the excellence and the joy and the welcome of the people of Parkdale and of this community," Bailey told the congregation.

"I have sought to do my best; there are times when they did not happen and I'm grateful for the grace and the forgiveness with those with whom I share ministry and love."

Bailey thanked his wife Wendy and their children.

"I want to particularly single out my family because they're the ones who not only support me but have to deal with a lot of my absences, being called out in the middle of the night to the hospital, being away," Bailey said.

Bailey arrived at Parkdale United Church after a six-year ministry experience in Jamaica and has worked and studied in Barbados, the United States and Kenya.

The City of Ottawa awarded Bailey with the Order of Ottawa in 2020.

"Twenty-five years since we’ve been blessed to have Reverend Dr. Anthony Bailey leading our congregation," Parkdale United Church said on Facebook.

Bailey has been designated as Minister Emeritus at the church.

"I have no words," Bailey said at the end of the service. "I thank you, each and every one of you, for your support and for your prayers, for your wisdom, for your challenges, for your disagreeing – all of that is significant if we're going to be faithful as a community."

The Parkdale United Church is hosting a celebration for Bailey from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.