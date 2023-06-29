Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days

Ottawa police say a man was killed in an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.

Emergency crews responded to calls about a shooting in the 1500 block of Caldwell Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa paramedics treated a man at the scene for gunshot wounds.

The Ottawa police duty inspector said on Twitter early Friday morning that the victim had died from his injuries.

No other information has been released. The Ottawa police Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting.

This is Ottawa's eighth homicide of 2023.

The victim in the Caldwell Ave shooting has succumbed to his injuries. The OPS Homicide Unit has carriage of the file. Any further updates will come from that unit later today. #ottnews — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) June 30, 2023

On Wednesday, a 47-year-old man died following a shooting on Raven Avenue. Raven Avenue is several blocks from Caldwell Avenue.

The victim has been identified as Michael Quattrocchi of Ottawa.

Police say investigators believe that it was a targeted shooting, but didn't know if Quattrocchi was the intended target.