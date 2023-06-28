Man killed in daytime shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood

A 47-year-old man is dead following a daytime shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at approximately 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa police say people witnessed a shooting in the 1500 block of Raven Avenue.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, died from his injuries in hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is Ottawa's seventh homicide of 2023.