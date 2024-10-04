OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Cyclist struck by a vehicle on Ottawa's West Hunt Club Road

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A man in his 40s is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while cycling in Ottawa's southwest end.

    Emergency crews responded to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist on West Hunt Club Road, between Cleopatra Drive and Merivale Road, at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa a cyclist was struck by the driver of a vehicle.

    The cyclist was transported to hospital in critical condition.

    West Hunt Club Road was closed overnight while police investigated, with the road reopening just after 6 a.m.

    The Ottawa Police Service says investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage. You can contact the Ottawa Police Service's Fatal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News