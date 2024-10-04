Cyclist struck by a vehicle on Ottawa's West Hunt Club Road

A man in his 40s is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while cycling in Ottawa's southwest end.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist on West Hunt Club Road, between Cleopatra Drive and Merivale Road, at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa a cyclist was struck by the driver of a vehicle.

The cyclist was transported to hospital in critical condition.

West Hunt Club Road was closed overnight while police investigated, with the road reopening just after 6 a.m.

The Ottawa Police Service says investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage. You can contact the Ottawa Police Service's Fatal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.