Ryan Reynolds visits, the latest on the Sens sale, and Stage 2 LRT is delayed: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
A visit from a Hollywood star, the LRT is delayed, and tense confrontations at a local school board meeting.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at the top 5 stories on our website this week
Ryan Reynolds visits Ottawa as Senators sale heats up
Ryan Reynolds spent the day in Ottawa Thursday as he continues his efforts to buy the Senators, meeting with officials from the city of Ottawa and the National Capital Commission and attending the Senators game.
The Canadian actor, who played Michael 'Berg' Bergen in the 1998-2001 ABC sitcom Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place (later named Two Guys and a Girl), posted a photo on Instagram with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe on Thursday morning, taken at the mayor's office.
Also in the photo: Chris Bratty, the president of Remington Group. Reynolds has aligned himself with the Toronto-based real estate developers in their bid for the team.
Reynolds and Bratty also met with National Capital Commission CEO Tobi Nussbaum while in Ottawa.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed earlier this week during his visit to Ottawa that there are about a half-dozen groups still in the running to buy the club.
Ryan Reynolds, Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Remington Group president Chris Bratty at Ottawa City Hall on Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023. (Instagram/vancityreynolds)
'Nobody is looking for a handout' for new Senators arena: Bettman
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says it will be up to the new owners of the Senators to decide whether to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats or at another location in Ottawa.
And the commissioner says he did not ask for any public dollars to help build a new arena during a meeting with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.
The NHL commissioner told CTV News Ottawa he didn't "make any demands" during the meeting, and the NHL isn't asking for "any public dollars" for a new arena.
Bettman held meetings with Sutcliffe, officials with the National Capital Commission and Senators staff during his visit to Ottawa on Monday, and attended the Senators game against Florida at Canadian Tire Centre. The visit came as the process to sell the Senators enters the next phase, winnowing down the prospective buyers in the running for the club to approximately six.
During his daylong visit to Ottawa, the commissioner said it could be early to mid summer before a new owner is in place for the Senators.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, left, meets with Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe at Ottawa City Hall in Ottawa, on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Federal government capping excise tax on alcohol after outcry
The 2023 federal budget included a major win for the beer, wine and spirits industries.
The increase in excise duties on all alcoholic products is being temporarily capped at two per cent starting April 1 instead of a planned 6.3 per cent increase.
It was a government concession after microbrewers and distillers said the higher excise tax would affect their bottom lines, already hurt by the higher cost of ingredients, manufacturing and other expenses.
Alcohol excise duties are automatically indexed to inflation at the start of each fiscal year, hence the planned 6.3 per cent rise this year.
The two per cent cap is just for the 2023-24 fiscal year, the government says. After that, it's possible that inflation will have fallen, meaning the excise tax won't be as punishing.
Stage 2 of Ottawa LRT faces further delay
The long-awaited southern extension to Ottawa's light rail network is facing a further delay, a city committee heard Wednesday.
The Trillium Line, which had been scheduled to open by this September, now won't open for the start of the school year.
City staff told the light rail subcommittee on Tuesday that they are hoping that contractor SNC-Lavalin will hand over the project to the city in October.
Staff did not provide an exact timeline for when passengers will be able to use the Trillium Line, saying it depends on how the system performs in city-run testing.
The eastern extension to the Confederation Line is also further delayed, committee heard Tuesday.
The line to Trim Road is 51 days behind schedule compared to the last update. Handover to the city is now scheduled for January 2025, with trial running scheduled for January and February of that year.
The Confederation Line west extension is still 17 months late, unchanged from the previous update. It's now scheduled to open in late 2026.
Crews installing tracks on O-Train Line 2, part of LRT Stage 2, Oct. 12, 2022. Line 2, a.k.a. the Trillium Line, is up to a year behind schedule. (Chris Black/CTV News Ottawa)
Tensions flare outside Ottawa school board meeting
Tensions flared Tuesday night outside an Ottawa school board meeting as trustees heard delegations about gender and washrooms in schools.
More than 200 people were turned away from the meeting after several speakers signed up to discuss transgender students' use of washrooms. The board's policy is already in place and there was no vote on any changes, but an earlier controversy was used to direct anger at the board and one of its trustees.
The controversy began when parent Nick Morabito signed up earlier this month to speak at the board. In his remarks, he began raising the issue of transgender students using girls' washrooms. An OCDSB policy gives students the right to use the washroom they feel the most comfortable with.
Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth cut Morabito off and called his remarks transphobic. She was then the target of online petitions calling for her removal and posted to social media to say she received several antisemitic death threats.
Many of those people rallied outside the board office during the meeting, with police forced to separate the two sides. Many brought signs reading 'Trans rights are human rights,' and other messages in support of transgender students.
Despite the clashes outside, the meeting itself was calm. The board put measures in place for safety, including limiting space to 75 members of the public, banning signs and erecting dividers separating the public from the trustees.
About 200 parents were turned away from an Ottawa-Carleton District School Board meeting on Tuesday. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Interim RCMP commissioner Duheme 'very concerned' about foreign interference
As questions continue to swirl around the issue of other countries' meddling in Canadian affairs, interim RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme says he's 'very, very concerned' about foreign interference, and would like to see the national force be able to use intelligence as evidence in its investigations.
Migrant bodies in St. Lawrence 'heartbreaking' but 'predictable,' advocate says
After the bodies of several people were discovered in the St. Lawrence River, who authorities say were likely trying to cross illegally into the U.S., a migrant advocate is questioning why people are fleeing Canada.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTV W5, Saturday at 7 p.m.
April storms bring May norms: Weather Network’s seasonal forecast
The latest seasonal outlook from The Weather Network shows early April will continue to be chilly with flip-flopping temperatures bringing above and below the usual levels of precipitation seen around this time.
Hungry iguana bites and infects toddler with rare virus before snatching her cake
A rare infection with tuberculosis-like symptoms was reported in a toddler after an iguana bit her before snatching away a slice of cake on a trip to Costa Rica.
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake U.S. Midwest, South
Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 21 people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage's scope.
A glass of wine or beer per day is fine for your health: new study
A new Canadian study of 4.8 million people says a daily alcoholic drink isn't likely to send anyone to an early grave, nor will it offer any of the health benefits touted by previous studies, even if it is organic red wine.
Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
The federal minimum wage is increasing from $15.55 per hour to $16.65, and taxes are going up on gas and alcohol nationwide starting April 1.
W5 profile | The Canadian who creates the real, but fake, sounds in Hollywood blockbuster films
W5 profiles the man who makes the sounds for breaking bones and squealing tires in Hollywood’s biggest films; and he does it from a small town in Ontario. Watch 'Sound Farms' at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Atlantic
-
'Impervious to change': doubt, disappointment after initial RCMP response to inquiry recommendations
After the RCMP commissioner admitted he didn't read the Mass Casualty Commission’s final recommendations, family members of those killed in the April 2020 tragedy say they have doubts the force will change.
-
Minimum wage increases in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
The minimum wage increases in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Saturday.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTV W5, Saturday at 7 p.m.
Toronto
-
This part of the proposed Ontario Place design 'overwhelms' public space: report
Toronto city planners have found some issues with the proposed redevelopment of Ontario Place and say one part of the design is so big it 'overwhelms the public realm.'
-
Brampton, Ont. man charged with sexually assaulting, harassing female paramedics in Peel Region
A Brampton, Ont. man is under arrest after what is being described as a “troubling series of events” that saw female paramedics in Peel Region allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed.
-
4 suspects sought after loss prevention officer assaulted during grocery store theft in east end
Toronto police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with a theft at a grocery store and the assault of a loss prevention officer in the east end last Thursday.
Montreal
-
Search for man continues after police pull 8 bodies from waters near Akwesasne
Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they are working with Immigration Canada and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to confirm the identities of the eight migrants whose bodies were pulled from the St. Lawrence River this week.
-
Legault's on Twitch, Plante has an album, and other Quebec April Fools' highlights
April Fools' Day -- better known as poisson d'Avril in Quebec -- is upon us. Some of the province's familiar faces got into the spirit Saturday with a few light-hearted social media pranks.
-
Father of Old Montreal fire victim launches $22M lawsuit
A father of one of the seven victims of the deadly Old Montreal fire is suing Airbnb and the owner of the building that burned down for $22 million.
Northern Ontario
-
Man arrested, weapon seized on Nipissing First Nation
The Anishinabek Police Service has taken one man into custody and seized a weapon following an incident on Gerald Crescent in Garden Village on Nipissing First Nation.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTV W5, Saturday at 7 p.m.
-
Northern Ont. man receives lifetime hunting ban, fined $5,000 for grouse stash
A northern Ontario man has been banned from licenced hunting and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to having more than six times the legal limit of grouse and obstructing conservation officers.
London
-
London, Ont. firefighters brave floodwaters of the Thames River in search
Early Saturday afternoon, the London Fire Department began a search of the Thames River, east of Adelaide Street.
-
Firefighters face water shortage fighting barn fire near Parkhill
A wooden barn has been completely destroyed by fire on Springbank Road near Parkhill, Ont.
-
Conservation authorities warn of potential flooding
Local conservation authorities are issuing flood statements due to the heavy rainfall.
Winnipeg
-
'It seemed like a nightmare': Survivor of crash that killed 4 teens recovering in Winnipeg hospital
The mother of a 15-year-old girl recovering in hospital after a major car crash is thanking the first responders who pulled her from the wreckage.
-
Two people found dead in Dauphin: RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin are investigating the deaths of two people Saturday morning.
-
'A tremendous feeling': Brandon's Royal Winter Fair wraps up week-long celebration
A long-running, beloved Brandon event is celebrating a successful return to fully in-person festivities this spring break.
Kitchener
-
Elmira Maple Syrup Festival back for first time since 2019
A delicious tradition has returned to Waterloo region.
-
Flood warnings issued for West Montrose, Drayton, New Hamburg, and Ayr
The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued flood warnings to four communities along the Grand River watershed.
-
Family of Beau Baker 'deeply concerned' after inquest jury rules his death a suicide
The inquest jury found that Beau Baker, 20, died by suicide with the cause of death being a gunshot wound in the torso.
Calgary
-
'Like a coup': Albertans say they're worried about Take Back Alberta's growing influence
Some have speculated it's already "the power behind the throne" of the UCP, but a controversial right wing group appears to be grabbing even more influence ahead of Alberta's May election.
-
Calgarians collect clothing and donations for victims of Marlborough house explosion
Community members gathered Saturday to donate gently used clothing, gift cards and cash, along with messages of support for the victims of a devastating northeast Calgary house explosion.
-
Police seek information after discovering human remains near Okotoks
The RCMP Serious Crimes Unit and Calgary police are investigating after receiving a report of human remains found near Okotoks.
Saskatoon
-
Apartment fire ends with $100K in damage: Saskatoon fire
Several Saskatoon residents were displaced after an overnight fire ravaged a three-story housing complex.
-
Man injured during arrest with Taser: Prince Albert Police
A 40-year-old man is in hospital after being tasered by members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).
-
Saskatoon police seize cocaine, cash during trafficking investigation
Saskatoon police have arrested a Neuanlage, Sask. woman and a man after a drug trafficking investigation.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's provincial court receives new name that communicates purpose 'more clearly'
The Provincial Court of Alberta will now be known as the Alberta Court of Justice.
-
Oilers in playoff mode while Ducks finish out season
The Edmonton Oilers are showing they can win in a variety of ways, a recent trait that should provide them a boost heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
-
Dog blood donations needed across Canada for emergency procedures
The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology hosted a special blood clinic Saturday to refill the supply for canines.
Vancouver
-
RCMP in B.C. Interior investigating after bloody Ikea rug turned in
A blood-covered rug is at the centre of an unusual appeal for information from police in the B.C. Interior.
-
Knife attack on Surrey transit bus leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating a stabbing involving a TransLink bus in Surrey Saturday morning.
-
Firefighters say Hastings Street tent occupants made battling SRO blaze challenging
Firefighters say 10 people have been displaced after a fire in an SRO hotel on the Downtown Eastside Friday night.
Regina
-
Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
The federal minimum wage is increasing from $15.55 per hour to $16.65, and taxes are going up on gas and alcohol nationwide starting April 1.
-
Sask. RCMP ask for assistance in search for man wanted on assault charges
RCMP in Punnichy is requesting assistance from the public in the search for a man wanted on assault charges.
-
'Secure for years to come': Lampman curling club celebrates with centennial bonspiel
The Town of Lampman is pulling out all the stops as it marks the centennial anniversary for its curling club.